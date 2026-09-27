Cam Ward had a chance to change the mood around the Tennessee Titans. Instead, his late mistake ended their Week 3 game against the New York Giants. Tennessee lost 12-7 at MetLife Stadium on Sunday and fell to 0-3. Ward was close to leading a late comeback, but his pass in the final seconds was picked off in the red zone. The mistake brought questions about his decisions, but Robert Saleh made one thing clear after the game. The Titans coach does not plan to bench Ward. For Ward, his wait for a win continues.

Cam Ward's Late Pick Kept The Tennessee Titans From Beating The New York Giants

The Tennessee Titans got the ball late with a real chance to steal the game. Ward moved the offense down the field and reached the New York Giants' 7-yard line with 24 seconds left. Tennessee still had two timeouts.

That gave Ward choices. He could have thrown the ball away, run, or waited for another play. Instead, he tried to find Elic Ayomanor near the back of the end zone. New York Giants safety Jevón Holland read the play and made the interception.

Ward had not thrown an interception in his first 209 attempts of the season. That made the final throw stand out even more.

"I just thought I was getting past (Holland). I seen him (Holland)," Ward said. "I just thought I could get it over him, but he made a great play."

CAM WARD PICKED OFF IN THE ENDZONE ????



GIANTS WIN



(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/2dEmOq5fRY — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 27, 2026

The mistake also came after a tough start for the Tennessee offense. The team went almost the whole first half without a first down. Ward finished 23 of 36 for 181 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Robert Saleh Will Keep Cam Ward Starting For The Tennessee Titans After The New York Giants Loss

Robert Saleh did not hide his view of the final play. The Tennessee Titans coach said Ward needed to protect the ball better, especially with time still available.

"Just be smarter with the football," Saleh said. "We've got two timeouts … we're gonna score. You don't need to force it in that situation. And unfortunately, it happened."

Still, Saleh is not turning to another quarterback. Ward remains the starter as the Tennessee Titans look for their first win of the season.

The loss was not only about Ward. Tony Pollard led the Tennessee Titans with 74 rushing yards, while the offense struggled to build a steady rhythm. Special teams also gave Tennessee problems.

Ward also missed another chance earlier in the game. He overthrew a wide-open Carnell Tate in the end zone during the third quarter. That play could have changed the game, but the late interception became the main talking point.

For the 24-year-old quarterback, the next game now carries another test. The 2025 No. 1 overall pick still has to show that he can make the big play when the game is on the line. The result leaves little room for error as the Tennessee Titans prepare for their next game.