Aaron Rodgers had a very different Sunday after a rough Week 2. The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback faced the Cincinnati Bengals with pressure around him, and his play gave the team a much-needed answer. Pittsburgh won 30-27 in a game that stayed close until the final moments. Rodgers threw three touchdown passes and finished with 292 passing yards. He also had one interception. It was a big change from the Steelers' 20-3 loss to the New England Patriots. Rodgers then spoke about how quickly one bad game can change the way people talk about a team in public.

Aaron Rodgers Gave His Critics A Strong Answer With Three Touchdown Passes

Rodgers did not need a long reply to his critics. His numbers did most of the work. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 292 yards and three touchdowns. He also had one interception and finished with a 101.6 passer rating.

The Steelers moved the ball much better than they did in Week 2. Changes on the offensive line helped Rodgers get more time. Rookie right tackle Max Iheanachor and guard Brock Hoffman started on the right side.

Rodgers also looked more willing to throw deep. He had two first-quarter touchdown passes of 20 or more air yards. It was the first time in his NFL career that he had two such touchdown passes in the opening quarter.

That was a major change from his start to the season. Rodgers had been 0-for-11 on deep passes before the Cincinnati Bengals game.

“Mother fuckin sucks ass. Fuckin sucks ass!” - Aaron Rodgers pic.twitter.com/kLVvVI5CDp — (Not) Art Rooney II (@OldManRooney) September 27, 2026

The Steelers also got help from their running game. Jaylen Warren finished with 176 total yards. Rodgers later connected with tight end Darnell Washington for a 47-yard gain. The big play helped Pittsburgh move into position for Chris Boswell's go-ahead 33-yard field goal with just over two minutes left.

Aaron Rodgers' Week 3 Win Changed The Talk Around Him

Rodgers had plenty of criticism after the Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the New England Patriots. Skip Bayless had called the veteran quarterback washed earlier in the week.

Sunday gave Rodgers a chance to respond on the field. His performance did not erase every question about his season, but it showed that he could still make big plays when the Steelers needed them.

Rodgers also spoke about the quick reactions that come after one bad game.

“Listen, I know the media day and age that we're in there's overreactions when we put up 3 points and look like dog you know what,” Rodgers said.

He added that every week brings a different opponent and challenge.

One win will not decide how Rodgers' season ends. But after a poor Week 2, he gave the Pittsburgh Steelers a much better showing in Week 3. For now, his performance has changed the conversation around him.