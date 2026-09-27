Baker Mayfield's right thumb injury has left the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a quarterback question they did not expect to face this early in the season. Mayfield suffered a dislocated thumb on his throwing hand during Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and the Buccaneers are waiting for an MRI to determine how serious it is. X-rays showed no fracture, but coach Todd Bowles said the team would not know the full extent until the scan. Tampa Bay is already 0-3, making Mayfield's status even more important as the team prepares for Green Bay.

How does Baker Mayfield's thumb injury affect the Buccaneers?

The timing makes the injury especially significant for Tampa Bay. Mayfield has been the clear starter since joining the Buccaneers in 2023, and the team has not needed another quarterback to start a game since Tom Brady. Now, an injury to his throwing hand could force the offense to adjust quickly if the MRI shows he needs time away.

Mayfield was already dealing with a difficult afternoon against Minnesota before the injury. He completed 17 of 34 passes for 217 yards, was sacked six times and threw an interception on the play where he injured his thumb. Tampa Bay managed only one touchdown in the game, although Mayfield did connect with rookie Ted Hurst III on a 40-yard score early in the contest.

Bowles confirmed the injury after the game.

“He's got a dislocated thumb. He's going to have an MRI (Monday) just to see exactly what inside is wrong with it,” Bowles said.

That test matters because a dislocation alone does not tell the Buccaneers how quickly Mayfield can return. The MRI should give the team a clearer picture of the damage and help determine its next move.

Who would replace Baker Mayfield if he cannot play?

For now, Jalon Daniels is the quarterback directly behind Mayfield. The undrafted rookie replaced him for the final series against Minnesota, and Bowles indicated that Daniels would probably start if Mayfield cannot play against Green Bay.

Daniels beat out Jake Browning for the backup role during the summer and entered the season ahead of Easton Stick on the depth chart. Sporting News reported that Tampa Bay had confidence in Daniels coming out of training camp, but his brief appearance Sunday showed how quickly those plans could be tested.

The offense could also look different with a rookie quarterback. Sporting News noted that Tampa Bay could lean more heavily on its rushing attack if Daniels gets the start. That would place added importance on running back Bucky Irving and the team's ability to create easier throws for Daniels.

For Tampa Bay, everything now hinges on the MRI. Until those results arrive, Mayfield's status remains uncertain and Daniels is preparing for a possibility that suddenly became very real Sunday night.