Cam Skattebo had plenty to celebrate after the New York Giants beat the Tennessee Titans 12-7 in Week 3. His girlfriend, Chloe Rodriguez, was also part of the game-day scene at MetLife Stadium. The weather was wet, but Rodriguez still came ready to support the New York Giants running back. She shared a photo before the game and showed her blue outfit to her followers. The simple look had a clear team touch. Her post came as Skattebo played a key role in the New York Giants' win and finished the game with 100 total yards.

Chloe Rodriguez Chose A New York Giants Look For The Rainy Week 3 Game

Rodriguez kept her outfit simple but made sure the New York Giants colors stood out. She wore a cobalt-blue raincoat with a belt and hood. Under it, she had black leggings. Black boots completed the look.

She also wore a white and blue New York Giants baseball cap. A small Giants initials brooch was placed on her coat. The outfit worked well for the wet conditions at MetLife Stadium.

Rodriguez shared the picture on her Instagram story before kickoff. She stood beside a black truck outside the stadium. Her short message was clear: “Rain or shine.”

Can Skattebo: “That was a great win. A year ago, we lose that game 100%.” pic.twitter.com/qt631xJ9Lo — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) September 27, 2026

The post showed that the weather did not change her plans for the game. She was there to watch Skattebo and support the New York Giants.

Cam Skattebo And Chloe Rodriguez Continue Their Game-Day Connection

Skattebo had a busy afternoon against the Tennessee Titans. He carried the ball 20 times for 60 yards. He also made three catches for 40 yards. That gave him 100 yards from scrimmage on 23 touches.

There was also one awkward play between Skattebo and new New York Giants quarterback Jameis Winston. During a handoff in the first half, the two players collided deep in their own territory. Skattebo got the ball but went down for a three-yard loss.

Rodriguez had also supported Skattebo during the New York Giants' earlier Monday Night Football game against the Los Angeles Rams. At that game, she wore a custom royal-blue jersey with Skattebo's name, number and graphics on the back.

She paired that jersey with white boots and a matching shoulder bag. Her latest rainy-day outfit had a different style, but the message stayed the same. Rodriguez once again showed her support for Skattebo and the New York Giants from the stands.