Russell Wilson had backed Dak Prescott to have a big game before the Dallas Cowboys faced the Baltimore Ravens in Brazil. The former Super Bowl champion pointed to Prescott's record in games where he throws three or more touchdown passes. But the game did not go that way for Dallas. The Baltimore Ravens won 34-31 in a close finish. Prescott still had moments where he moved the Cowboys' offense well, but his final numbers did not match the big prediction. Wilson's words now stand out for a different reason after the Cowboys' latest loss.

Russell Wilson Expected Dak Prescott To Make A Big Impact Against Baltimore Ravens

Wilson was clear about his belief in Prescott before the game. He pointed to a 25-12 record for Prescott in games where the Cowboys quarterback throws at least three touchdown passes.

That record gave Wilson reason to expect a strong showing from Prescott. The Cowboys also needed their quarterback to carry more of the load because Baltimore had a dangerous offense led by Lamar Jackson.

Prescott finished the game with 276 passing yards and one touchdown. He helped Dallas stay close, but the Cowboys could not finish the game with a win.

The result made Wilson's earlier comments more interesting. His prediction was built around what Prescott had done in the past, but the Ravens found enough ways to keep the Cowboys from getting the kind of offensive game Wilson expected.

Dak Prescott chucks the ball out of the endzone with the game on the line……pic.twitter.com/O1qBugzJeH — Kalshi Sports (@KalshiSports) September 27, 2026

Dallas also had to deal with a major threat from Jackson. The Ravens quarterback has caused problems for the Cowboys before with his legs, and that remained an important part of the matchup.

Lamar Jackson And Baltimore Ravens Kept Dallas Cowboys Under Pressure

Jackson entered the game with a strong history against Dallas. In his two earlier meetings with the Cowboys, he had rushed for 181 yards and two touchdowns.

The Cowboys had also struggled to contain running quarterbacks this season. That issue gave Jackson another chance to hurt the defense when plays broke down.

Quinnen Williams had already spoken about the need for Dallas to improve against the run. The Cowboys needed better work from their defensive line and more pressure at the line of scrimmage.

Jackson finished the game with 119 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns, adding another difficult chapter to the Cowboys' problems against mobile quarterbacks.

The biggest moment came late. Baltimore won the game 34-31 on Tyler Loop's 56-yard field goal as time expired.

For Prescott and the Cowboys, it was a close loss that came down to the final play. Wilson's support for Prescott remains clear, but the result gave his pregame prediction a very different meaning.