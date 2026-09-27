Tom Brady had a strong reaction to Justin Herbert's key mistake during the Los Angeles Chargers' 24-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The defeat left the Los Angeles Chargers at 0-3 after three games of the 2026 NFL season. Their defense had given the team several chances, including five takeaways, but the offense could not turn them into enough points. The biggest moment came early in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles had a 13-10 lead when Herbert threw a pass near the Buffalo goal line that was picked off by C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Tom Brady Called Justin Herbert's Throw A Poor Decision Because A Safety Was Waiting

The Los Angeles Chargers had just forced their fifth takeaway of the afternoon when Josh Allen fumbled. That gave Justin Herbert and the offense the ball at the Buffalo 34-yard line.

It was a big chance for Los Angeles. A touchdown could have given the Chargers more control of the game.

Instead, Herbert looked for Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a deep pass over the middle. Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson read the throw and made the interception near the goal line. He returned the ball to the Buffalo 42-yard line.

Tom Brady was calling the game for FOX Sports with Kevin Burkhardt. He immediately focused on what Herbert missed before making the throw.

“There's a safety in the middle of the field,” Brady said. “Poor awareness. Poor decision. Throws him a meatball sub.”

Brady's comment was direct. He believed Herbert should have seen the safety before trying the pass.

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho also reacted to the moment. He highlighted Brady's strong criticism of the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback.

“Poor Awareness, Poor Decision. Throws him a Meatball Sub”



Tom Brady just cooked Justin Herbert pic.twitter.com/UyMMJSgiE6 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) September 27, 2026

“Tom Brady just killed Justin Herbert after this egregious interception,” Acho wrote on X.

Buffalo Bills Turned Justin Herbert's Mistake Into The Go-Ahead Touchdown

The interception became even more important because of what happened on the next drive. Buffalo did not waste the extra chance.

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills moved 58 yards in 13 plays. The drive ended when Allen scored on a quarterback sneak, giving Buffalo the lead.

That touchdown changed the game. The Chargers had started well and built an early lead, but their offense struggled to keep the same level later.

Herbert eventually led Los Angeles down the field again. However, the Chargers could only add a field goal, and it came after the game had already moved away from them.

The 24-16 loss dropped Los Angeles to 0-3. Herbert has yet to record a win this season, while the team has struggled to finish important chances.

For the Buffalo Bills, the turnover was the turning point. For the Chargers, it was another missed chance in a game they had controlled early.

Tom Brady's reaction focused on one simple issue. Herbert had a safety in the middle of the field, and Brady believed the quarterback should have recognized it before making the throw.