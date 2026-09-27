Deshaun Watson had a big moment to answer after a difficult start to the 2026 season. Cleveland Browns quarterback helped his team beat the Carolina Panthers 21-18 in Week 3. It was also a key home game for Watson, who had faced strong criticism from some Browns fans. This time, the mood inside Huntington Bank Field changed as the team fought back late. After the win, Watson's wife, Jilly Anais, shared her own message online. Her posts showed support for Watson after another important Browns victory.

Jilly Anais Shares A Short Reaction After Deshaun Watson Helps Cleveland Browns Win

Anais shared a picture of herself with Watson on the field after the game. She wrote, “Another Sunday, same winner,” on her Instagram story.

She later posted a celebration video with another message, “4's baaaaaaby!” The words referred to Watson's No. 4 jersey and came as Cleveland celebrated its second straight win.

Watson did not have a huge passing day. He completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and two touchdowns. Both scoring throws went to tight end Harold Fannin Jr.

The second touchdown mattered most. Cleveland was down 18-13 in the fourth quarter when Watson helped put together a late drive. He was hit by linebacker Bobby Okereke and briefly left the game. He returned and threw a 14-yard touchdown to Fannin with 1:48 left.

#Browns Deshaun Watson admitted he got a little ‘teary eyed' when the fans cheered him when he can back on the field after having to sit out a play and then threw the game winning TD pic.twitter.com/cBn3sEu5Zm — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) September 27, 2026

Cleveland then added a two-point conversion. Watson connected with Denzel Boston, giving the Browns a 21-18 lead.

Deshaun Watson Also Got A Different Response From Browns Fans At Home

The win was also important because of the change in the crowd. Watson had been booed by some Browns fans during his return to the field. On Sunday, however, the reaction became more positive as Cleveland moved closer to the win.

According to OutKick, fans were heard chanting, “Let's go Watson,” during the game. Watson said afterward that he focused on the positive energy from the crowd.

“I was hearing the crowd, the yelling the positivity,” Watson said. “That's my main focus. I didn't hear any of [the boos], but at the same time, I was just trying to give them something to cheer about and we got that W so that's all that matters.”

Browns are now 2-1 after beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 23-19 in Week 2. Watson completed 24 of 30 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns in that game.

For Anais, it was another chance to publicly support her husband after a major Browns victory.