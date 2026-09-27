Baker Mayfield had a rough night facing Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback left with more than a loss. He was visibly upset after a possible facemask on Kenneth Gainwell drew no flag, adding to a tense game for Tampa Bay. The bigger concern came late, when Mayfield hurt his right thumb on a fourth-down play. Head coach Todd Bowles confirmed the injury after the game. Mayfield will have an MRI on Monday leaving Tampa Bay waiting for a clearer answer about his next game and his status.

Baker Mayfield's Thumb Injury Now Raises A Bigger Question For Tampa Bay

The late injury changed the focus of the night. Mayfield hurt his right thumb on an incompletion during a fourth-down play. He was tackled and went down in pain. The telecast also caught him screaming after the play.

Bowles said Mayfield will undergo an MRI Monday. The scan should give the Buccaneers a better idea of the injury and whether he can play next week.

Mayfield finished the game despite the injury and the heavy pressure from Minnesota. Tampa Bay now has to wait for the medical update before making plans at quarterback.

Jalon Daniels took over after Mayfield left. The backup has limited NFL experience, which could create a major decision if Mayfield needs time away.

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield dislocated his right thumb, per coach Todd Bowles. MRI tomorrow. But likely to miss time. pic.twitter.com/U5jZKK1oQ8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 27, 2026

The timing is not easy for Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers had already entered the week looking for a better result after losing 23-19 to the Cleveland Browns in Week 2. Mayfield had only one touchdown pass across the team's first two games before facing Minnesota.

Baker Mayfield Reacts After Eric Wilson Avoids A Facemask Penalty

The first issue came during a Minnesota defensive play. Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson wrapped up Kenneth Gainwell, and the contact appeared to catch the running back's facemask. The officials did not throw a flag.

Mayfield reacted right away. He looked toward the officials and showed clear frustration. The missed call came during a game in which Minnesota kept strong pressure on the Buccaneers.

The Vikings had entered the game blitzing on 73% of their defensive plays, according to PFF. That pressure gave Mayfield little room to settle. He was sacked six times and completed 17 of 34 passes for 217 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

Wilson's season had also started slowly. After making 6.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2025, he had a lower PFF grade through the opening weeks of 2026.

The Vikings then made the pocket hard to use, forcing Mayfield to make quick throws and take hits. The medical report now matters because the team may need a different starter if the thumb keeps him out.

For now, the missed facemask call and the thumb injury have become two separate problems from the same game. The first brought frustration on the field. The second could have a bigger effect on Tampa Bay's next games.