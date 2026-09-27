The Miami Dolphins' 24-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs came with more than a tough score. Two referee calls quickly became a major part of the game's story. One came after De'Von Achane went down with a knee injury, while another involved Patrick Mahomes and a roughing-the-passer penalty. The plays happened at different points, but both changed the mood around the game. Miami was already dealing with a thin running back group, making Achane's injury more painful. The penalty on the other side also helped Kansas City keep an important drive alive.

De'Von Achane's Injury And The No-Call Quickly Became A Major Talking Point

De'Von Achane was hurt during Miami's opening drive. He had three carries for 17 yards before a tackle involving Chiefs safety Alohi Gilman.

The play drew attention because Gilman appeared to make contact with Achane's facemask while bringing him down. No penalty was called. Achane stayed on the ground before getting help off the field.

He first went to the medical tent and was later taken to the locker room. Miami ruled him out for the rest of the game.

The Dolphins were already short at running back. Jaylen Wright was inactive because of a stinger, leaving Ollie Gordon II as another main option. Gordon also dealt with cramps during the game.

Head coach Jeff Hafley did not have a clear update after the loss.

“Still gathering information and hopefully I'll have more information for you,” Hafley said. “To be very honest with you, it does not sound very optimistic at this moment. But I can't give you any other details until I have them.”

Patrick Mahomes Roughing Call Added Another Layer To The Referee Debate

Later in the game, another decision brought attention to the officials. The Chiefs faced third-and-9 from their own 5-yard line when Patrick Mahomes threw an incomplete pass toward Rashee Rice.

Chop Robinson reached Mahomes as the play ended and was flagged for roughing the passer. The 15-yard penalty gave Kansas City a first down instead of a punt.

Chiefs then moved down the field before settling for a 34-yard field goal by Harrison Butker. That made the score 17-10 with 11:35 left in the game.

The call also drew debate because Robinson had already committed to the rush before making contact with Mahomes. At the same time, NFL rules give quarterbacks protection when a defender lands with his body weight on them.

“No, he got me. He got me for sure pretty good,” Mahomes said.

Kansas City eventually won 24-10. For Miami, the result came with added concern over Achane's knee and frustration around two referee decisions that became part of the postgame discussion.