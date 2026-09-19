Tom Brady is finding attention away from the field again, this time through two very different NFL stories. The seven-time Super Bowl champion recently joked about his school days, years before becoming one of the league's most famous quarterbacks. At the same time, Brady has made it clear that he is watching the Jacksonville Jaguars closely this season. His comments bring together a lighter side of Brady's past and a serious look at a team he believes could become a problem for other NFL teams. His latest remarks offer fans a glimpse into both sides of his life.

Tom Brady Looks Back At His High School Days With A Surprising Admission

During a Fox Sports "#AskTom" segment, a fan brought up Brady's colorful description of Jalen Hurts' passing during the Philadelphia Eagles' game against the Washington Commanders.

The fan asked about Brady's English background after he compared a Hurts pass to a "butterfly with sore legs."

Brady responded by remembering his sophomore English teacher, Ralph Stark, at Junípero Serra High School.

"I'd like to tip my cap to Mr. Ralph Stark, my sophomore English teacher at Junípero Serra High School. Thank you for all the C+ grades you gave me that helped me continue my athletic career," Brady said.

He then admitted that he sometimes got help from friends who had taken the same test earlier.

"I wasn't the best student, you know that. I was always pretty good at your quizzes. I had a lot of friends that took the test in period two. I had the test in period four, and they helped me with some of the answers," he added.

Tom Brady says everyone in a player's life tells him how good he is, so the head coach has to be the one who tells the truth



"A lot of guys have had so many people tell them how good they are. You're a high school player, you're probably the best player on your team, so it all… https://t.co/PoUtYw2S3X pic.twitter.com/dvL7Cos2hJ — Fireside Alpha (@firesidealpha) September 14, 2026

The remark was delivered with humor, giving fans an unusual glimpse into Brady's life before football made him a household name.

Tom Brady Also Puts Jacksonville Jaguars On His NFL Radar

Brady's attention is not limited to his own past. The former quarterback has also highlighted the Jacksonville Jaguars as a team worth watching this season.

"How about the Jags? At No. 8, they ran it up against Cleveland," Brady said. "That's what a lot of people forgot about Jacksonville last season. They won 13 games last year. Keep an eye out for this team. Liam Coen, really impressed, man. Keep it up."

Trevor Lawrence remains a key part of Jacksonville's plans, while the defense gives the team another important piece. The Jaguars' Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos provides an early test as they look to build on the promise Brady noticed.

Brady's comments therefore cover two very different parts of his football life. One takes fans back to his school years, while the other shows that he remains closely interested in what is happening around the NFL.