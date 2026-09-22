After two demanding NFL Sundays in the broadcast booth, Tom Brady traded game-day intensity for a more relaxed kind of company. The seven-time Super Bowl champion gave fans a glimpse of his downtime, sharing shirtless photos alongside his beloved dog. The lighthearted Instagram post offered a break from the pressure of his high-profile Fox Sports role, where Brady has been calling Washington Commanders games to open the 2026 season. His caption was short, sweet and full of affection, showing that even a football legend's favourite training companion does not need to wear a jersey.

Tom Brady shares shirtless photos with his favorite workout partner

Brady took to his Instagram Story on Tuesday, sharing pictures of himself enjoying a golf cart ride with his pet dog sitting beside him. Shirtless and seemingly at ease, the former New England Patriots quarterback looked far removed from the intensity of the NFL broadcast booth.

He captioned the photos: “My favorite workout partner.”

The post came just two days after Brady covered the Commanders' 37-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. With the opening weeks of the season keeping him busy, the quiet moment with his dog offered a glimpse into his life away from football analysis and live commentary.

Brady's role with Fox Sports has kept him closely connected to the NFL since his retirement from playing. But his latest Instagram Story focused on something much simpler than game plans or quarterback performances: spending time with a loyal companion.

Tom Brady's viral reaction to Jayden Daniels' injury adds to busy NFL week

Brady's relaxing afternoon followed an intense moment during Sunday's Commanders-Cowboys broadcast. The former quarterback reacted in real time when Washington's Jayden Daniels suffered a left elbow injury late in the first half.

After Daniels went down, cameras showed medical staff attending to him. Brady's unfiltered response to the replay quickly drew attention.

“Oh (expletive). Excuse me. I was not expecting to see that.”

Daniels appeared to land awkwardly after his legs became tangled with an offensive lineman. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game, with Marcus Mariota stepping in at quarterback.

Away from the broadcast booth, Brady's family life has also made headlines. His 19-year-old son, Jack, continues a tradition of attending the US Open with his mother, Bridget Moynahan. In a September 8 Instagram post, Moynahan shared a throwback photo of Jack with tennis star Novak Djokovic and reflected on their long-running ritual.

For Brady, the latest dog-filled Instagram Story offered a lighter moment after a demanding week. Whether breaking down NFL action or enjoying time with his pet, the former quarterback continues to give fans glimpses of life beyond the field.