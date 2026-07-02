Tom Brady found himself at the center of two very different sports conversations this week. One debate began after a television segment compared his legendary career with WNBA star A'ja Wilson, while another focused on his growing responsibilities as a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Although the topics were unrelated, both quickly gained attention across social media and the NFL world. Fans weighed in on Brady's legacy, while NFL insider Mike Florio questioned whether the seven-time Super Bowl champion can fully balance his broadcasting job with his role inside an NFL franchise.

Viral comparison puts Tom Brady's legacy back under the spotlight

The latest discussion started after a sports talk show asked viewers whether A'ja Wilson's greatness was more impressive than Brady's. The debate quickly spread across social media, leading to thousands of reactions from fans.

Many fans rejected the comparison and argued that Brady's accomplishments remain unmatched in professional football. Some believed the debate was unnecessary, while others questioned why the comparison was made in the first place.

One fan wrote, "Someone is delusional!!" Another commented, "There is no way people still watch the shows on ESPN." A different user added, "Considering I had to look up who she was would lead me to believe her greatness is not more impressive than the GOAT of the NFL."

Others suggested the discussion was designed to attract attention. "Rage baiting for views I guess it has come to that," one fan posted.

'Is A'ja Wilson's greatness more impressive than Tom Brady'...



What happened to ESPN man ???? pic.twitter.com/MFTs8W9Eci — OutKick (@Outkick) July 1, 2026

Despite the criticism, Wilson's resume speaks for itself. The Las Vegas Aces superstar has established herself as one of the WNBA's biggest stars with four MVP awards and multiple championship victories at both the professional and college levels.

Mike Florio questions whether Brady can balance his growing responsibilities

While fans continued debating Brady's legacy, another conversation emerged around his future with the Raiders.

Speaking on Pro Football Talk Live, NFL insider Mike Florio questioned whether Brady can successfully manage his role as FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst while also helping shape the Raiders' future as a minority owner.

Florio's comments came after Brady recently accepted responsibility for the team's disappointing 3-14 season.

"The comment, 'It starts with me,' I didn't know he was now the majority owner," Florio said. He also questioned whether Brady could fully commit to both jobs at the same time.

"If it does start with Tom… what are you doing working for Fox?… It's hard for him to say it starts with me when he's viewing this as a hobby."

Brady signed a reported 10-year, $375 million deal with FOX before becoming part of the Raiders' ownership group. Since then, his dual responsibilities have remained a frequent topic of discussion.

Despite the latest criticism, Brady has given no indication that he plans to step away from broadcasting. Instead, the Hall of Fame quarterback continues to face fresh scrutiny both for his lasting legacy on the field and his expanding influence off it.