Success in the NFL has always been linked to Tom Brady's relentless pursuit of improvement. Even after retiring as a player, the seven time Super Bowl champion continues to speak about the mindset that helped him stay on top for more than two decades. His latest message is another reminder that winning begins long before game day.

Brady's words arrived as he continues balancing multiple roles as a FOX analyst, minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders, and mentor to young players. At the same time, people who know him best are offering a closer look at the personality behind one of football's greatest careers.

Tom Brady's message shows why he never accepted anything less than winning

"The true competitors, though, are the ones who always play to win." That simple statement reflects the approach that defined Brady's NFL journey.

As a minority owner, Brady recently admitted that the franchise fell short during the 2025 season and made it clear that everyone inside the organization must raise their standards. "I would expect a lot of improvement from where it's been. Last year, we just underperformed in every area. And it's everybody's fault. That's the reality. There's nobody who did a good job. There's not one player in the organization, there's not anybody involved that did the job to the level that it needs to be done at.

And everybody needs to improve. And it starts with me, and it filters down to the rest of the players on the field, and they've got to go out there, and ultimately they've got to perform at a high level."

Brady also explained that improvement cannot happen only during games. In his view, every practice, meeting, and day together should make a team stronger than it was before.

"I would expect daily improvement, and I'd expect hourly improvement. I really would. Every day that goes by, when you're on a good team, every day and every week goes by, you should be better. Like, a good team should be better at the end of the season than the beginning of the season or you're not a good team.

If you have more time together and more practice and you're getting worse, something's wrong. If you have more time, more practice, you should be getting better."

Jim Gray says Tom Brady's greatest quality has nothing to do with football

While Brady continues to demand excellence from those around him, longtime broadcaster Jim Gray believes the former quarterback's biggest strength is who he is away from the spotlight.

Speaking on The Ross Tucker Podcast, Gray praised Brady's character after working closely with him on their Let's Go podcast and other projects.

"He's a much better human being than he ever was a quarterback. So think about that."

Gray went even further while describing Brady's personality.

"If you have a problem with Tom Brady, you'd better look in the mirror. There's 30 cities that hate him because he beat their brains in. They love him in New England, and they love him in Tampa, and I'm sure they'll love him in Las Vegas and Oakland and Los Angeles and wherever the Raider Nation is."

He also shared why Brady has earned respect beyond football.

"He's just a tremendous guy. He's giving, he's caring. It's not all about him. He actually genuinely cares about other people's feelings and wants to see everybody do well. He'll go out of his way for people and expect nothing in return. He's just a decent, really good guy."

Brady's latest motivational message, his honest expectations for the Raiders, and Gray's personal experience all point to the same theme.