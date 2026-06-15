Questions around Dianna Russini continue to grow after former NFL player LaVar Arrington shared a strong opinion on the reported internal investigation involving the longtime football insider. The discussion has gained momentum across NFL circles, especially after resurfaced comments about MVP voting placed Russini under fresh public attention. Arrington believes the reported findings could be so significant that they may never fully become public, adding another layer of intrigue to an already controversial situation.

LaVar Arrington says Dianna Russini investigation could be too big for public release

Former NFL linebacker LaVar Arrington recently weighed in on the growing attention surrounding Dianna Russini and an alleged internal review linked to her time at The Athletic. Speaking on 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe, Arrington suggested the situation may have far-reaching consequences because of Russini's close ties within the NFL world.

"Think about how many people Dianna Russini knows. She's an insider, she knows a lot of people," Arrington remarked. "And again, the rumors about her were swirling around even when she was in D.C. That's like noted, that's on record, that's on file."

Arrington also compared the possible impact of the investigation to major viral moments in sports media. "So, if The Athletic comes out, A, they can boost what they got going on by putting it out there. Because that could be like Shannon Sharpe moment," he added. "Like Shannon Sharpe, Katt Williams… some people could say [it] launched Shannon Sharpe's stardom. This is that big. This could be bigger…"

Still, Arrington questioned whether all details would ever become public. "It might be too big, man," Arlington added. "They might not be able to release that… On god, bruh, they might not be able to [release] that information."

Resurfaced Josh Allen MVP comments add more pressure on Dianna Russini

At the same time, Russini is facing renewed criticism after an older audio clip resurfaced online. In the recording, she admitted telling Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen she planned to vote for him for NFL MVP before eventually selecting Lamar Jackson.

“Did I tell you the story about that? So, yeah, you voted for Lamar," Russini said. "I see Josh. I see (Buffalo general manager) Brandon Beane. I see all the Buffalo people before I cast my vote. I tell them I'm voting for Josh, right.”

Russini later explained that conversations with players influenced her final decision. However, critics argued that the situation raised concerns about transparency in award voting, especially because player incentives can sometimes be tied to major honors. With public criticism growing and questions continuing to surface, attention around Russini's credibility remains firmly in focus.