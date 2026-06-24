The controversy involving NFL insider Dianna Russini continues to draw attention after a new report revealed she was earning close to $800,000 a year at The Athletic before leaving the company. The salary figure has added a new layer to the discussion surrounding her exit.

The reported earnings quickly became a talking point on social media. While some fans questioned whether the salary reflected her work, others argued the focus should remain on the personal controversy and whether both people involved faced equal consequences.

Dianna Russini's reported $800K salary adds a new twist as fans reopen the Mike Vrabel controversy

A recent New York Times report stated that Russini was making close to $800,000 annually while serving as The Athletic's lead NFL insider. The report said she was among the highest-paid journalists within the Times Company and was in contract talks before resigning in April following the controversy involving New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel.

Russini joined The Athletic in August 2023 after spending eight years at ESPN, where she became a familiar face across several NFL programs. She also co-hosted the Scoop City podcast alongside James Palmer and Chase Daniel. Since early March, the podcast has not released a new episode.

Dianna Russini's closeness to Mike Vrabel, the head coach of the New England Patriots, led to her resignation from The Athletic. Russini, a face of the sports publication, was paid an annual salary of close to $800,000, according to a former manager. https://t.co/n0Qnrqpgjz — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2026

The reported salary quickly divided fans across social media. Some users questioned how the veteran reporter commanded such a high paycheck. One comment read, "What on earth could she possibly provide as a female in the sports world that's worth 800k a year. My dad and grandpa slaves away in coal mines for $2 a day." Another user wrote, "That's a lot of money to be a whore." A separate post simply called her a "Home wrecker."

Fans debate accountability as reactions continue to pour in

Not every reaction criticized Russini. Several fans argued that if the reported relationship was between two consenting adults, the public response should not have focused on only one person. One user wrote, "Ok she shouldn't lost her job over that. If true about the relationship they were two consenting adults. Why didn't he get some type of punishment."

Another comment mocked the reported salary by saying, "I'd wonder what $800,000 s** feels like?" The mix of criticism, jokes, and calls for equal accountability showed how divided public opinion remains. Neither Russini nor Vrabel has publicly addressed the latest discussion surrounding the reported salary.