Tom Brady has spoken out about the unique bond he shares with daughter Vivian after their viral handshake at the FIFA World Cup caught attention from social media. During the Brazil vs Morocco game, spectators first focused on the father-daughter relationship, but Brady's emotional statements on parenting rapidly took center stage. The former NFL player discussed the event and why time with his 13-year-old daughter continues to be one of the most meaningful parts of his life.

Tom Brady explains how a playful moment with Vivian became a viral FIFA World Cup talking point

The widely shared moment took place during Brazil's FIFA World Cup match against Morocco, where cameras captured Brady and Vivian performing a personalized handshake from the stands. The clip quickly spread online, with fans reacting to the close bond between the former quarterback and his daughter.

Brady later revealed that the interaction came after Vivian made a joke about one of the players on the field. The comment sparked a playful response from the seven-time Super Bowl champion and led to the handshake that soon went viral.

"It was cute 'cause she made a joke about some player being old, and I said, 'Well, your Daddy at 44 was still showing these kids what to do,'" Brady said. "So, then I went for the handshake and little did I know, we got clipped...it made for a really funny night."

The retired NFL star added that neither he nor Vivian realized cameras had captured the exchange. What started as a private family moment quickly became one of the most discussed clips from the World Cup crowd.

Tom Brady says daughters bring a special kind of joy to fatherhood

While many fans were curious about the story behind the handshake, Brady's comments about fatherhood ultimately became the biggest takeaway. The former quarterback spoke openly about the connection he shares with Vivian and why moments with her mean so much.

"That little girl and I, we've got something special, and any dads out there who have little daughters, oh my god, they melt your hearts with everything they do," Brady said.

The emotional reflection offered a glimpse into Brady's life away from football. As he continues to spend more time with his family following retirement, moments like these have become increasingly important. For Brady, the viral handshake was not about the recognition it earned but another moment with his daughter, a bond he clearly values more than anything else.