Stefon Diggs and Cardi B's relationship has been making headlines for months and a recent viral video only added to the growing rumors of a breakup. After clips showed the pair having an animated exchange outside a coffee shop, many fans wondered if there was fresh trouble between them. Diggs has now reacted to the situation directly and made it clear that he is not worried about what people are saying. The New England Patriots wide receiver was asked about the video by TMZ and reacted with a message that left little room for doubt about how he feels.

Stefon Diggs Reacts After Viral Cardi B Video

The speculation began after TMZ shared a video clip of Diggs and Cardi B seemingly arguing outside a coffee shop. The outlet reported that the conversation lasted around 10 minutes, leading fans to question where the relationship currently stands.

When asked about Cardi B, Diggs shut down rumors. “That's my child's mother. I love her to death,” Diggs said when asked by TMZ about their current status in a video that has been making the rounds.

He also dismissed rumors that the exchange was a major argument. “I don't even think that was arguing,” Diggs told TMZ. “You didn't see me, like, saying anything. It's okay, women get like that sometimes.”

When asked if everything was fine between them, Diggs simply replied that they were “great.”

Why Fans Thought There Was Trouble Between Cardi B and Stefon Diggs

The reaction to the video was fuelled by the couple's complicated recent history. Earlier reports claimed Diggs and Cardi B broke up before the Super Bowl after rumors about the receiver's alleged infidelity surfaced. Since then, there have been several signs that the two have been working through their issues. Diggs attended a stop on Cardi B's Little Miss Drama tour and spent time backstage with her and their son. Cardi B was also spotted supporting Diggs at an event hosted by his foundation on Mother's Day. According to PEOPLE, a source claimed Cardi B had “never closed the door” on getting back together, while Diggs had reportedly “stepped it up” enough to “get her attention.”

As the video went viral, Cardi B also weighed in with her own response. “Sometimes I forget I'm a celebrity… damn y'all ain't never cuss your babydad out when you hungry?”

For now, both Diggs and Cardi B seem to be laughing off the rumors.