Life looked very different for Gisele Bündchen when she moved to Boston during the early years of her relationship with Tom Brady. While Brady was becoming one of the NFL's biggest stars with the New England Patriots, Bündchen says life away from the spotlight helped her slow down and rethink success. Years after their split, the supermodel is now opening up about the quieter side of life that shaped her during Brady's championship years.

Gisele Bündchen explains why Boston life during Tom Brady's Patriots years changed her outlook

Speaking to W Magazine while revisiting old magazine covers, Bündchen reflected on a 2007 photoshoot that came shortly after her relationship with Brady became public. At the time, Brady was already leading the Patriots, while Bündchen was balancing a fast-moving modeling career.

Looking back on that period, she said, "I had moved to Boston and was living a much quieter life. Earlier in my career, everything was about achievement and saying yes to every opportunity. Over time, I began to understand the importance of finding balance."

The 45-year-old model explained that the move changed more than her daily routine. "I learned to become more present and more connected instead of focusing on external expectations," Bündchen said. She added, "That changed everything, not only my work, but also the way I experienced life." Her comments offered a rare look into the personal side of life during Brady's successful New England Patriots run.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady built family life while balancing NFL pressure

Bündchen and Brady began dating in 2006 before getting married in 2009. During Brady's Patriots years, Boston became their home as they raised their children, Benjamin and Vivian, while balancing family responsibilities with the demands of an NFL career.

In an earlier interview with Elle, Bündchen also spoke about prioritizing family during Brady's football journey. "I wanted to be there for them and support Brady and what he wants to do," she said. The family later moved to Florida in 2020 after Brady joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Although the former couple divorced in 2022, Bündchen's latest reflections show that her years in Boston still hold an important place in her life, personally and professionally.