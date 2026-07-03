Drake Maye came into the NFL with a lot of hype, but his ascension over the past year has transformed how the league views him. The young quarterback is getting plaudits from analysts while surging up the list of early MVP favorites for the 2026 season after leading the New England Patriots to the Super Bowl and finishing near the top of the MVP race.

The growing trust in Maye isn't simply about upside. His production, leadership and the Patriots' bold offseason moves have stoked the conviction that New England can still be a genuine contender. He has a better supporting cast around him now and expectations are higher than ever.

NFL analyst sees Drake Maye as one of the league's rising quarterbacks

CBS Sports analyst Bryan DeArdo recently placed Maye in his second tier of NFL quarterbacks, calling him a "borderline star." The ranking reflects how quickly the Patriots quarterback has developed since entering the league.

"In just his second season, Maye led the Patriots back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 2018 and made a push for MVP," DeArdo wrote. "The Patriots' offseason additions (which include the acquisitions of Brown, fellow wideout Romeo Doubs, and veteran offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker) have put Maye in a position to build off of last year's success."

Maye's numbers support that view. During the 2025 regular season, he threw for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 72 percent of his passes. His campaign ended on a frustrating note after he suffered an injury in the AFC Championship Game, leaving many to wonder how the Super Bowl against the Seattle Seahawks might have unfolded had he been healthy.

Instead of dwelling on that disappointment, Maye has already shifted his attention to another title chase.

"I think that's the biggest thing about it: It's humbling. You've got to get back to work. When you're so close and within reach, you want that feeling," Maye said. "Everybody says, 'You'll be back.' It's not that easy. So, we've got to get back to work, and I'm looking forward to trying to prove to myself that we can get back and just have another year to get a chance at it."

Strong MVP odds add to growing expectations around Drake Maye

The confidence surrounding Maye extends beyond analyst rankings. DraftKings has listed the Patriots quarterback at +1100 to win the 2026 NFL MVP award, giving him the sixth-best odds in the league.

Only Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow are currently ahead of him. That represents a remarkable jump from last offseason, when Maye was barely part of the MVP conversation.

New England also spent the offseason giving its franchise quarterback more help. The Patriots traded for three-time All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown, added Romeo Doubs, strengthened the offensive line with Alijah Vera-Tucker and brought in rookie tackles Caleb Lomu and Dametrious Crownover.

Maye is already looking forward to building chemistry with Brown.

"It's hard not to get excited," Maye said. "What a player he is, and just right off the bat, what a great teammate so far. He's been a guy that you see on 'SportsCenter' the next day, making plays and scoring."