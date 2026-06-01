Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding buzz has taken a surprising turn after fresh reports suggested that some familiar faces may not be part of their big day. The celebrity couple, who reportedly plan to marry in July, are once again making headlines, but this time because of growing questions around friendships that once seemed close. While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the reports, online chatter has intensified after claims surfaced that actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry may not make the wedding guest list.

Why Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are reportedly missing from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

According to reports from Page Six, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are reportedly not expected to attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's upcoming wedding. While no official reason has been given, the reported absence has sparked fresh curiosity because of the couple's earlier closeness with Swift and Kelce.

Teller and Sperry were often seen in Swift's inner circle. One of their last major public outings together happened during the 2024 Super Bowl, where they joined Swift in a VIP suite to cheer for Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs during their win over the San Francisco 49ers. Sperry had also appeared alongside Teller in Swift's 2021 music video for I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version), making their reported absence more surprising for fans.

Questions around the friendship grew stronger after Teller gave a brief and somewhat cryptic answer when asked about Swift and Kelce's wedding last year. “I don't know. That is gonna be — I imagine — one impressive wedding,” he told Parade magazine. He later added, “But yeah, just very happy for them. I've known Trav for a while, too, and I think they're having a blast. That's the point.”

Taylor Swift wedding reports also bring Blake Lively and Karlie Kloss into spotlight

The conversation around Swift's wedding guest list has not stopped with Teller and Sperry. Reports have also linked longtime friends Blake Lively and Karlie Kloss to possible absences from the event, adding more speculation around Swift's changing inner circle.

According to a source quoted by the Daily Mail, Swift has reportedly been selective while planning the guest list. “Taylor has meticulously gone through her wedding guest list because the people she wants at her wedding are the people she hopes will remain in her life forever,” the source said. The insider also claimed that some friendships had changed over time for different reasons.

For now, much of the conversation remains based on reports and unnamed sources, as neither Swift nor Kelce has officially addressed the guest list speculation.