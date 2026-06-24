Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are once again the focus of wedding rumors, with new details emerging regarding a permit requested to shut down streets around Madison Square Garden. The couple have not yet finalized any wedding arrangements but the recent development has fueled fresh intrigue over where their big celebration could take place.

The reported permit, along with preparations around the famous New York venue, has fueled discussions across social media. Fans continue searching for clues as reports suggest one of the biggest celebrity events of the year could be taking shape.

New York permit filing puts Madison Square Garden back in the spotlight

The latest wave of speculation began after New York City officials confirmed that a permit application was submitted earlier this month for street closures around Madison Square Garden between July 2 and July 4. Although officials did not identify who filed the request, the timing quickly caught the attention of fans following Swift and Kelce's wedding rumors.

Reports also claimed that event planning company Winick Productions requested temporary event infrastructure for a gathering of 500 to 999 people. The company declined to comment, while Madison Square Garden and representatives for Swift and Kelce have also remained silent.

A source familiar with the venue reportedly said Madison Square Garden has reserved those dates and is preparing for a major event.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly filed a permit request to close streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2-4, according to @TMZ.



Several members of the Kansas City Chiefs have also booked hotels in the area for the same time period. pic.twitter.com/LfJ7FQg5MQ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 24, 2026

The speculation gained even more attention after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani jokingly mentioned Taylor Swift's wedding while speaking about the city's busy schedule of upcoming events. His remarks quickly spread online, adding another layer to the growing conversation.

Reports hint at a huge guest list while mystery still surrounds the celebration

Beyond the permit filing, reports have suggested the celebration could attract hundreds of guests, with some estimates placing the number above 1,000. Hotel room bookings and travel plans reportedly linked to members of the Kansas City Chiefs have also added to the ongoing speculation.

Security experts believe any event involving two of the world's biggest stars would require extensive planning because of the expected crowd, celebrity guests and intense public interest. That has led many fans to believe a large venue such as Madison Square Garden could handle the logistical demands.

Other reports suggest the couple may choose to exchange vows in a private ceremony before hosting a much larger celebration for family, friends and invited guests. San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle also reportedly hinted that invitees have received instructions without knowing the exact location of the event.

Despite the growing list of clues, the biggest question remains unanswered.