As interest in Taylor Swift's relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce continues to follow her every move, the singer has taken fans back to where it all began. Swift released "I Knew It, I Knew You" on Friday, a new song written for Pixar's upcoming film Toy Story 5, and in the process revisited the country sound that first turned her into a global music star. The track is centred on Jessie, the franchise's much-loved cowgirl character, and marks a noticeable shift away from the pop style that has defined much of Swift's recent work.

Taylor Swift Returns To Her Country Roots For Toy Story 5

The song will feature on the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, which arrives on June 19, the same day the film opens in cinemas. For many fans, the release offers a reminder of Swift's country roots while connecting her to one of the biggest animated franchises in the world.

Sharing the track on X, Swift explained why the project felt particularly personal. She wrote, "Writing this song felt like a musical departure and coming home at the same time. Creating something for Jessie was a new challenge and also felt like second nature all at once. And being a @toystory kid from the age of 5 til now… is an adventure I plan to be on, to infinity and beyond."

The announcement follows a carefully planned rollout that had Swift fans searching for clues. Earlier this week, mysterious "TS" billboards appeared in several locations using the familiar Toy Story font. Around the same time, Swift's website switched to a countdown inspired by the Pixar franchise before confirming her involvement in the film.

Andrew Stanton Explains Why Taylor Swift Was Perfect For Jessie

The movie brings back several familiar voices. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen return as Woody and Buzz Lightyear, while Joan Cusack once again voices Jessie. The story follows the toys as they deal with a new electronic tablet competing for the attention of their owner, Bonnie.

Director and screenwriter Andrew Stanton said Swift immediately understood the emotional journey behind the character. “It's incredible just how meaningful it's been having Taylor write and perform this song. “Her connection to Jessie and the immediate way she understood what the character was going through was undeniable,” he added. “The song is so deeply connected to Toy Story. So much so that on first listen, it instantly felt like it had always belonged there, like a long-lost family member.”

When Travis Kelce Praised Taylor Swift's Songwriting And Music

Earlier in 2025, her fiance Travis Kelce spoke about how much he enjoys Swift's music. During a 2025 episode of New Heights, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end praised her songwriting, saying her work was "so poetic in her melodies and her references and stuff". He also admitted he had been "dancing throughout the house" while listening to one of her albums.

Talor Swift and Travis Kelce have not revealed their wedding date yet, but rumor mills are abuzz that they could get married sometime this summer. ESPN's Nate Taylor previously reported that Kelce hoped to marry Swift before the Kansas City Chiefs begin training camp in late July.