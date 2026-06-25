Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's expected wedding continues to draw attention, but a fresh report has shifted the focus away from the ceremony itself. As excitement builds around the couple's reported July 3 wedding, questions are now growing about one notable name that may not be attending.

New reports suggest Swift has not repaired her friendship with actress Blake Lively. Despite recent speculation about a possible reconciliation, insiders claim the relationship remains strained, and that has reportedly affected the wedding guest list.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively's reported fallout continues ahead of the wedding

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively were once considered one of Hollywood's closest celebrity friendships. They regularly appeared together at major events and often supported each other's personal and professional milestones. However, that bond reportedly changed after Swift became connected to the legal dispute involving Lively and actor-director Justin Baldoni.

According to Page Six, there has been no effort from either side to rebuild the friendship. An insider told the outlet, "There hasn't been an olive branch when it comes to their friendship." The same source also added, "And Taylor hasn't extended a wedding invitation to Blake."

The report pushes back against earlier rumors that suggested the two stars were quietly moving toward a reconciliation. Instead, it indicates that the distance between them remains, with no sign that Lively will be part of Swift's reported wedding celebrations.

As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding day approaches, multiple sources have confirmed to Us Weekly that Swift's once-close friend Blake Lively did not receive an invitation to the pair's nuptials. https://t.co/Svntc3tx7T — Us Weekly (@usweekly) June 23, 2026

Court documents connected to the legal dispute reportedly showed that Swift was unhappy about being drawn into the controversy. Since then, the friendship has remained under public scrutiny, although neither Swift nor Lively has publicly addressed the reported fallout.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue public appearances before the reported big day

Even as speculation around the guest list continues, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been making public appearances together. This week, the couple attended Tight End University in Nashville, where Kelce joined fellow NFL stars for the annual offseason event.

Photos from the gathering showed the couple spending time with San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle and former NFL tight end Greg Olsen. Their appearance quickly gained attention across social media as fans continued discussing the reported wedding plans.

Several reports have pointed to July 3 in New York as the expected wedding date, though neither Swift nor Kelce has officially confirmed those details. The couple got engaged in August after nearly two years together, following a relationship that first became public during the 2023 NFL season.

As the reported wedding date gets closer, attention remains fixed not only on who will attend but also on who may be missing. If the latest reports prove accurate, Blake Lively's absence could become one of the biggest talking points surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.