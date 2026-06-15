Taylor Swift stayed back in New York City while fiancé Travis Kelce hosted a live episode of New Heights in Los Angeles, drawing fresh attention to the couple ahead of their expected wedding. The singer was spotted entering Electric Lady Studios on June 15, just hours before Travis and his brother Jason Kelce took the stage for their major podcast event. Her absence quickly sparked curiosity among fans as wedding rumors surrounding the high-profile couple continue to gain momentum.

Travis Kelce's big Los Angeles night gets fans talking after Taylor Swift stays back in NYC

While Swift did not join Travis in Los Angeles, her connection to New Heights remains an important part of their love story. The relationship between the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs star first gained momentum after Travis mentioned her on the podcast in 2023 after failing to meet her during an Eras Tour stop in Kansas City.

The connection later came full circle when Swift appeared on New Heights in August 2025 and praised the show for playing a role in their romance. “This is my favorite podcast,” she said. “This podcast has done a lot for me. I owe a lot to this podcast. This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”

Shortly after the podcast episode, Travis proposed to Swift at his home. Speaking later about the proposal, Swift said, “I think, for Travis, the podcast was just sort of a distraction, sort of ruse, to keep me not looking out the windows of the house.”

Wedding talk around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce gets louder after latest appearance

Interest around the couple's wedding has only grown stronger in recent weeks. Although Swift and Kelce have kept most details private, reports claim the pair are expected to tie the knot this summer.

The speculation increased after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani appeared to reference “Taylor Swift's wedding” while discussing major events expected around July 4 in the city. However, neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed any wedding date or venue.

Sources close to the couple have said both stars are equally involved in planning the ceremony. “They're both involved and making decisions together,” a source reportedly said, adding that the pair is trying to enjoy the process rather than feel pressured by it.