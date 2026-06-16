Taylor Swift may not have attended New Heights Live in person, but she still became one of the biggest highlights of the evening. During Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce's live podcast event in Los Angeles, Swift made a surprise cameo through a playful video that quickly got fans talking. The sweet moment came at a time when excitement around Swift and Kelce's expected wedding continues to build, making the unexpected appearance even more special for fans.

Taylor Swift surprises New Heights crowd with playful Travis Kelce moment

The surprise moment unfolded while the New Heights team revisited an older podcast discussion about Travis Kelce's eating habits. In a previous episode, Jason Kelce and his wife Kylie Kelce had joked that Swift had encouraged the Kansas City Chiefs star to become more open to trying different foods.

Podcast producer Brandon Borders, known as “Intern Brandon,” jokingly suggested that Swift probably feeds Kelce with airplane noises, much like someone feeding a child. Moments later, the audience watched a video clip showing Swift pretending to do exactly that while sitting beside Kelce at what appeared to be a restaurant. As Swift playfully made airplane sounds, Kelce leaned into the joke, leaving fans inside the venue laughing and cheering.

Although Swift did not attend the event in person, her presence was visible throughout the evening. One artwork featured during the live show displayed Swift and Kelce styled as the lead characters from Pretty Woman, adding another personal touch to the event.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding buzz grows as countdown continues

While Travis Kelce was attending the live taping in Los Angeles, Swift remained in New York City, where she has been making several public appearances. The singer recently attended Game 4 of the NBA Finals and was also honored at the Songwriters Hall of Fame event, where Kelce was there to support her.

The couple, who announced their engagement in August 2025 after nearly two years together, continue to attract attention both for their careers and personal life. With reports about their expected wedding continuing to spark conversation, Swift's playful cameo became another moment that left fans emotional as excitement around the couple's next chapter continues to grow.