Taylor Swift and Blake Lively may both have moved on from the legal battle that unexpectedly linked their names, but one report about a recent reconciliation has now been disputed. According to Extra, claims that Swift personally called Lively to mend their friendship and invite her to her wedding with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are not true.

The report comes as attention remains fixed on the fallout from Blake Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, a case that also dragged Swift into headlines despite her not being a party to the lawsuit.

New Report Says No Call Took Place

Recent reports suggested Taylor Swift reached out to Blake Lively ahead of her expected wedding to NFL star Travis Kelce and that the two friends had privately cleared the air.

However, Extra reported that no such conversation happened. Sources told the outlet that Swift did not place a reconciliation call to Lively, contradicting claims that the pair had recently spoken following tensions linked to the Baldoni lawsuit. Neither Swift nor Lively has publicly commented on the latest report.

Blake Lively's Legal Battle Continues To Make Headlines

The renewed focus on Swift and Lively comes shortly after developments in Lively's case against Justin Baldoni. Earlier this month, court documents obtained by People revealed that a judge denied Lively's request for punitive damages as part of the parties' settlement.

The judge wrote, "The Court concludes that, on this record, the Wayfarer Parties have failed to carry their burden of demonstrating that the Section 47.1 privilege does not apply, and Lively is therefore entitled to fees and costs." The judge added:, "Lively's request for damages must be denied."

What Do We Know About Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not publicly confirmed any wedding plans. However, multiple reports in recent weeks have claimed the couple could tie the knot on July 3 in New York City, with Madison Square Garden as a possible venue for post-wedding celebrations. Reports have also suggested the event would be a private affair with tight security and a star-studded guest list, though neither Swift nor Kelce has commented on the speculation.

Taylor Swift And Blake Lively's Long Friendship

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively have been close friends since 2015 and have shared a highly publicized friendship over the years. Swift is the godmother to Lively's children with actor Ryan Reynolds and the singer has even referenced the couple's children in her music. The duo regularly attended events together and often appeared in each other's social circles.

Their friendship came under scrutiny during Lively's legal dispute with Justin Baldoni, with many reports suggesting the relationship had suffered amid the controversy.