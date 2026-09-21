Taylor Swift brought more than her signature game-day style to Arrowhead Stadium as she cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs.

At the September 20 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, the pop superstar unveiled a custom necklace that turned a simple accessory into a personal tribute to her husband. The ruby-studded piece featured Kelce's iconic jersey number, 87, adding another meaningful detail to Swift's growing collection of Chiefs-inspired jewellery.

Swift's latest game-day accessory featured a gold chain and a custom Catbird pendant engraved with Kelce's No. 87. Four small rubies added a pop of red, tying the jewellery to the Chiefs' signature colours.

The 36-year-old singer paired the necklace with a Chiefs graphic tank and acid-wash jeans as she watched Kansas City take on Indianapolis. The look struck a balance between casual game-day fashion and a personal nod to Kelce.

The pendant also fits into Swift's long-standing habit of wearing jewellery connected to her relationship. She has previously showcased several pieces featuring her husband's jersey number, making the latest addition feel like a continuation of a familiar tradition.

Swift has worn an 87 necklace before. In November 2024, she attended a Chiefs game with a pendant featuring the number in bold lettering. She also owns a pavé diamond necklace by Stephanie Gottlieb, which she wore at the 2024 Super Bowl.

Her latest Catbird design offers a different take on the same meaningful number, with delicate rubies giving it a distinctive look.

Taylor Swift's Chiefs game-day style includes wedding jewellery

Swift's jewellery choices have drawn attention throughout the Chiefs' 2026 season, especially since her wedding to Kelce. At Kansas City's season opener against the Denver Broncos earlier this month, she was spotted playing with her wedding band while cheering from the stands.

She stacked the $16,000 band with her 10-carat engagement ring by Kindred Lubeck. The engagement ring features an old mine-cut diamond set in 18-karat yellow gold.

For the September 20 game, Swift also leaned into the Chiefs' red-and-white palette with a gingham polo dress from Guest in Residence, the brand founded by her close friend Gigi Hadid.

Swift and Kelce married two months ago at Madison Square Garden in New York City, following their engagement last August. Their reported 1,000-guest wedding included several high-profile names, among them Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise and Julia Roberts.

From her wedding rings to the latest ruby-studded 87 pendant, Swift continues to weave personal details into her public appearances. Her newest necklace may be a small accessory, but its connection to Kelce gives it a meaning that goes beyond game-day fashion.