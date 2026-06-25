A video of Travis Kelce celebrating a Super Bowl win with his ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole has stirred a fresh debate on social media. The old tape has emerged amid ongoing interest in Kelce's anticipated wedding to Taylor Swift, causing fans to compare both relationships once more.

The video has divided online opinion, with some praising the former couple's chemistry while others insist the clip proves nothing about Kelce's current relationship. The renewed discussion has become one of the latest talking points surrounding the NFL star's personal life.

A resurfaced Super Bowl video has reignited debate over Travis Kelce's past and present relationships

The one-minute clip dates back to the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win in 2020. It shows Nicole walking onto the field to congratulate Kelce before the two shared a hug and a kiss while celebrating the championship. Although the moment happened years ago, it has gained new attention because of growing reports surrounding Kelce and Swift's expected wedding.

Fans quickly flooded social media with mixed reactions. Some believed the old video reflected a different side of Kelce. One user wrote, "Why do I feel like she is more into him???" Another commented, "He looked a lot happier with her, than he ever did with Tay."

Others took the comparison even further. One post read, "if only she had 2 billion dollars. shes infinitely more attractive than T Swift lmao." At the same time, many people disagreed with those opinions and argued that the relationship lacked genuine chemistry.

The resurfaced clip has drawn mixed reactions as reports of Kelce and Swift's wedding continue

Not everyone viewed the resurfaced video in the same way. Several fans believed the interaction looked forced rather than romantic. One person responded, "He clearly wasn't into her lmao. Give it up." Another added, "Not wifey material, evidently."

The discussion reflects how Kelce's past relationship continues to generate headlines even years after the couple ended things. Kelce and Nicole dated on and off between 2017 and 2022 before eventually going their separate ways.

Since then, Kelce has moved on with Taylor Swift. They went public with their romance in 2023, and it rapidly became one of the top celebrity stories in sports and entertainment. The couple then publicly announced their engagement and recent reports have indicated they could be planning a wedding party around July 3 in New York City, however neither has verified the reports.

And close friends of the couple have also expressed their delight in recent interviews, with some comparing the approaching ceremony as a “royal wedding.” Their comments have only served to fuel the rising buzz around the event.

Still, the resurfacing Super Bowl video reveals that Kelce's past relationship with Nicole continues to fuel online conversations. As speculation around his reported wedding grows, fans remain split between revisiting the past and looking ahead to what comes next for the Chiefs star and Swift.