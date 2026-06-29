Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding is making headlines, with new reports claiming the couple will tie the knot on July 3 at New York City's Madison Square Garden. While the pair has remained tight-lipped, details about the alleged ceremony and guest list continue to surface. According to reports, the celebrations will begin with an intimate gathering on July 2 before a larger ceremony the following day. The New York Times reported that a permit was filed to close streets around Madison Square Garden on July 3, while an event planning company sought approval to install a large tent capable of accommodating hundreds of guests.

Several Kansas City Chiefs players are also said to have booked hotel rooms in Times Square around the same time. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani further fuelled the speculation when he referred to the reported wedding while talking about the city's preparations for the busy July 4 weekend.

Taylor Swift May Have Dropped A Hint About Stevie Nicks

One detail has especially caught fans' attention. Reports suggest rock icon Stevie Nicks and country singer Tim McGraw are expected to perform at the wedding. While nothing has been officially confirmed, many fans believe Swift may have quietly hinted at Nicks' involvement earlier this month.

When Swift attended an NBA game at Madison Square Garden, she wore a T-shirt that read "Stevie Knicks" -- a fun nod to Stevie Nicks and the New York Knicks. At the time, fans saw it as another one of Swift's signature Easter eggs. Now, with reports linking Nicks to the wedding celebrations, the T-shirt has taken on a whole new meaning. Tim McGraw's reported performance has also excited fans, given that Swift's breakout 2006 single was named after the country star.

Stevie Nicks Has Always Been Taylor Swift's Inspiration

If the reports are true, having Stevie Nicks perform would be a really personal choice for Swift. The pop star has never hidden her love for the Fleetwood Mac legend and has often described her as one of her biggest musical inspirations. The two shared the stage at the 2010 Grammy Awards, and over the years, Nicks has spoken warmly about Swift's songwriting. She even penned a handwritten poem for the physical edition of The Tortured Poets Department in 2024. Nicks has also publicly supported Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce, making her reported appearance at the wedding feel especially meaningful.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has commented on the wedding reports or the rumored performances.