Taylor Swift and Blake Lively maintained one of the most enviable friendships in Hollywood for years. They went to events together, celebrated successes and publicly stood up to support each other's careers. Now, fresh reports have brought that bond back into the spotlight after claims surfaced that Lively may not be part of Swift's rumored wedding celebrations with Travis Kelce. While none of the reports have been confirmed, the latest update has fueled fresh discussion about where their friendship stands today.

The speculation arrives after months of reports linking their relationship to the legal dispute surrounding It Ends With Us. Although there has been no official comment from either side, entertainment insiders continue to suggest that the once close friendship has changed significantly, keeping fans curious about what may have happened behind the scenes.

Reports claim Blake Lively understands why she may not be invited to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Recent entertainment reports suggest that Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds are not expected to receive invitations if Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce move ahead with their widely rumored wedding plans. The reports come despite earlier speculation that the longtime friends were slowly rebuilding their relationship after months of distance.

According to insiders quoted in recent coverage, Lively reportedly understands the situation. One source said, "Blake understands why she wouldn't be invited and that it would be a media frenzy." The same source added, "She also understands that she and Taylor don't have the same level of friendship they once had. She isn't upset about not being invited, but of course, she would love to be there to support her and Travis."

The reports also claim that Lively has accepted how things unfolded and is focused on moving forward instead of revisiting the past.

The legal battle continues to shape public attention around their friendship

The reported distance between Swift and Lively has been linked to the ongoing legal dispute involving Lively and It Ends With Us director and actor Justin Baldoni. During the legal proceedings, private text messages involving Swift became part of court filings, drawing the global music star into a controversy she was never directly involved in.

A previous report claimed the situation was difficult for Swift because personal conversations became public. An insider reportedly shared, "Having her texts out there made her feel exposed and kind of violated, like, something private suddenly wasn't hers anymore. That doesn't sit well with her."

Meanwhile, Lively's attorney, Sigrid McCawley, has maintained that the actress tried to keep her friends out of the legal dispute, arguing that others introduced the evidence into the case.

Neither Swift, Lively, Kelce, nor Reynolds has publicly addressed the latest wedding guest list reports. As speculation continues to spread online, fans are still waiting for official confirmation about both the rumored wedding and the current state of one of Hollywood's most talked about friendships.