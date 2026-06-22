Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are having a good time in the remaining weeks before marriage. But another element drew fans' attention even while the pair are speculated to have spent the weekend separately partying with close pals. One of the most talked-about moments was Blake Lively's absence from Swift's reported pre-wedding party, fueling the ongoing rumors of a rift between the two friends.

As excitement builds around one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year, every new sighting and report is drawing attention from fans eager for clues about the big day.

Travis Kelce celebrates with friends and gives Taylor Swift a surprise shoutout

Kelce's reported pre-wedding celebrations unfolded across California, where he spent time with brother Jason Kelce, former teammate Ross Travis and comedian Druski. The Kansas City Chiefs star was spotted at several events throughout the week as wedding anticipation continued to grow.

One of the most talked-about moments came during a Chris Lake concert in Los Angeles. When a Taylor Swift remix played, Kelce grabbed the spotlight with an enthusiastic reaction. Fans recorded him saying, "I bet y'all didn't expect to hear Tay Tay tonight, yeah!" He later added, "I know y'all feel it" and "lose your f---ing minds."

The videos quickly spread online, giving fans another glimpse of the couple's highly public relationship. Kelce was also seen watching World Cup action with friends before attending a NASCAR event, where he reunited with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The string of public appearances fueled speculation that wedding celebrations may already be underway behind the scenes.

Blake Lively's absence from Swift's gathering draws attention ahead of the wedding

While Kelce's activities played out in public, Swift reportedly spent the weekend at her Rhode Island home with a small group of close friends. Longtime friend Abigail Anderson was among those reportedly seen at the property.

However, fans quickly noticed one familiar name missing from the reported guest list. Blake Lively, once considered one of Swift's closest celebrity friends, was not spotted at the gathering. Her absence immediately sparked discussion across social media, especially after recent reports suggested the pair had been working to repair their friendship following months of speculation.

According to recent reports, Lively was seen spending time on her own in New York while Swift's pre-wedding celebrations were taking place. At the same time, reports have claimed that Lively remains welcome at the upcoming wedding despite the rumored distance between the longtime friends.

Wedding rumors continue to grow as the big day approaches

The wedding buzz has only intensified in recent weeks. Reports tied several members of the Chiefs organization, including Andy Reid and Brett Veach, to tuxedo fittings believed to be connected to the celebration.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed wedding plans. Still, between Kelce's headline-making weekend, Swift's private gathering and questions surrounding Lively's absence, interest in the couple's next chapter continues to reach new heights.