As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumors continue to make headlines, an unexpected Hollywood voice has now added to the conversation. During the Toy Story 5 premiere in Los Angeles, Tom Hanks shared a playful remark that quickly caught fans' attention. While Swift and Kelce have not confirmed any wedding plans, Hanks' comment added fresh curiosity to the ongoing buzz. Swift also turned heads at the event while celebrating her new song featured in the film.

Tom Hanks shares unexpected advice as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumors continue

Tom Hanks, who has been married to Rita Wilson for nearly four decades, was asked what advice he would offer Taylor Swift as speculation surrounding her relationship with Travis Kelce continues to grow. "The man must make the waffles on Sunday," Hanks said while speaking to reporters at the premiere, delivering the lighthearted comment with humor.

The playful line quickly made waves online, with fans reacting to the actor's unexpected take on relationships. While rumors of a possible Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding continue to circulate, neither the pop icon nor the Kansas City Chiefs star has publicly addressed the reports.

The unexpected moment came as Swift attended the premiere after contributing a song to the movie. Her appearance quickly became one of the biggest talking points from the event, especially after her interaction with Hanks went viral.

Taylor Swift's Toy Story 5 moment added another reason fans could not stop talking

Beyond the wedding chatter, Swift also turned heads at the premiere with a nostalgic gesture that highlighted her longtime love for the Toy Story franchise. The singer arrived carrying her original VHS copy of the 1995 film and asked Hanks and fellow actor Tim Allen to sign it.

Hanks later joked that Swift should have also brought a VHS player so the signed item could feel even more special. He also revealed that the cast did not know Swift had recorded a song for the movie until shortly before its release.

Swift later performed I Knew It, I Knew You during the event and called Toy Story 5 her favorite installment in the franchise, making the premiere a memorable night for fans following both her music and personal life.