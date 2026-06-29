Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly going to extraordinary lengths to keep their wedding celebration private. With one of the biggest celebrity guest lists expected, the couple has introduced strict security measures to stop any details from leaking online. According to TMZ, every invitation sent to guests contains a unique watermark tied to that specific attendee. The added precautions reportedly come as more than 1,100 guests prepare to attend the July 3 celebration in New York City, making privacy a top concern for the couple.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Use Watermarked Invitations To Stop Leaks

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly made it nearly impossible for guests to leak invitation details online. According to TMZ, each invitation includes the guest's first and last name repeated throughout the card as a hidden watermark. Invitations reportedly began reaching guests during early spring, with many attendees receiving theirs around April.

The security measure reportedly allows the couple to identify exactly who leaked an invitation if it appears online. TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, reported that if a guest photographs and shares the invite publicly, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce would be able to trace it back to that attendee. The outlet also reported that invitations list only “New York City” and July 3, while withholding the exact venue.

The strict rules reflect just how large and high-profile the celebration is expected to be. TMZ previously reported that between 1,100 and 1,200 guests could attend the event. While privacy remains the main focus, growing reports surrounding possible performers and venue plans continue to generate excitement ahead of the celebration.

Massive Guest List And Secret Venue Plans Add To The Buzz

As anticipation continues to build, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have managed to keep many key details under wraps. Even with widespread speculation, the couple has reportedly ensured that guests themselves know very little about the exact location, adding another layer of mystery to the celebration.

TMZ previously reported that a permit was filed with New York City to close streets around Madison Square Garden from July 2 through midday July 4 for festivities connected to a July 3 event. However, sources told the outlet that Madison Square Garden is not mentioned anywhere on the invitations, helping keep the exact venue secret.

The celebration could also feature an impressive entertainment lineup. TMZ has reported that Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are expected to perform, while Paul McCartney's name has also reportedly been floated as a possible performer. With traceable invitations, strict security measures, and a star-studded guest list, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce appear determined to protect their special day. Their efforts also highlight why celebrity privacy remains such a major issue in today's social media era.