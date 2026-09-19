Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding may be over, but the stories from their big day are only getting started. Months after the couple tied the knot at Madison Square Garden in New York City, guests are sharing memories of a celebration that mixed Hollywood glamour with personal touches. From Taylor's homemade Pop-Tarts to emotional vows and Adam Sandler's advice to the newlyweds, the revelations offer a rare look inside the couple's private July 3 wedding.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding featured emotional vows and personal touches

Despite welcoming an estimated 1,000 guests, Swift and Kelce managed to create a ceremony that felt personal. Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos revealed that the couple wrote their own vows, which they read from "little books!"

Mariska Hargitay also praised the ceremony during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, saying, "I'm still floating from that wedding. It was so spectacular and so intimate, I have to say. I have to say, I am blown away, because when there's a wedding with that many guests, you think, like, ‘Oh, okay, it's gonna be that.' And it just wasn't. I even say that the vows were my favorite part of the whole wedding. It was that magical."

Adam Sandler officiated the ceremony, bringing humour to the emotional occasion. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid later recalled the comedian's advice to the couple. "He did a great job in getting them married with a lot of humor. But, that part there I thought, pretty good advice, in its simplest form."

The venue also featured childhood photos of Swift and Kelce, along with peach and white decor before guests entered a garden-inspired setting.

Travis Kelce's wedding guests reveal Pop-Tarts, raffles and dance floor secrets

The reception brought a playful side to the lavish celebration. Rob Gronkowski revealed that guests had to play games to earn raffle tickets, making the prizes part of the fun rather than a simple giveaway.

"I did [participate in the raffle]. I was trying to win something for my girl, Camille. I participated because, what was really cool was that you had to play the games in order to get the raffle tickets. You had to earn the raffle tickets and that's why I appreciate it. It wasn't no hand-me-outs, you had to earn the raffle tickets, and that's what made it so much fun."

Julian Edelman also uncovered a surprising food detail. He recalled eating Taylor's homemade Pop-Tarts while discussing football with Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Travis reacted to Edelman's story on Instagram, writing, "Pop tarts and talking ball!!"

The dance floor was another highlight. Gronkowski said it was "popping," while Brad Pitt recalled spending 10 to 12 hours at the celebration and briefly losing track of girlfriend Ines de Ramon amid the crowd.

Travis, meanwhile, summed up the occasion at training camp, calling it the best night of his life. His brother Jason and several other guests echoed that sentiment, describing a night filled with laughter, love and unforgettable memories.

With more attendees sharing their experiences, Swift and Kelce's wedding continues to fascinate fans, even without the release of official wedding photos.