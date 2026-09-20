New England Patriots finally had a reason to smile after beating Pittsburgh Steelers 20-3 on Sunday while the win did not hide every concern around the offense. Mike Vrabel was in no mood to let questions about Drake Maye spoil his afternoon. Drake Maye however, took a very different view of his performance. The young quarterback admitted that New England Patriots still have work to do after another uneven offensive display. Their defense carried much of the pressure leaving Maye and the offense with an important task before the next difficult stretch of the season.

Mike Vrabel Stands Behind Drake Maye As New England Patriots Defense Steals The Spotlight

Vrabel made his feelings clear when reporters asked if he was worried about Maye and the offense.

“Nope, just trying to win the game,” he said. “You're not going to ruin my Sunday, but I'll come back to you tomorrow. Thanks, bud.”

When another reporter started a question about Maye, Vrabel quickly added, “You neither. You're not going to ruin it, either.”

Patriots had just earned their first win of the season and their defense gave them plenty to celebrate. New England forced turnovers kept Aaron Rodgers and Steelers out of the end zone and turned one takeaway into a defensive touchdown.

Maye finished 14 of 22 for 208 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception. He also rushed for 17 yards. The numbers were enough to help New England win while they were far from the level agreed from a quarterback who played at a high level last season.

Vrabel still made it clear that he trusts his quarterback.

#Patriots HC Mike Vrabel was not going to let reporters ruin his Sunday ????



“What's your concern level with Drake Maye and the offense right now?”



Vrabel: “Just tryna win the game, Ben. You're not gonna ruin my Sunday, but I'll come back to you tomorrow. Thanks, bud.”



“Related… pic.twitter.com/3iUBbT7l6E — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) September 20, 2026

“He's going to be the one that's going to orchestrate and conduct everything we do,” Vrabel said. “I'm always going to trust his decision.”

Drake Maye Takes Responsibility As New England Patriots Search For More Offense

Maye did not try to hide the problems. Instead, he pointed to himself and the small mistakes that kept hurting New England's drives.

“Definitely not where we want to be,” Maye said. “It starts with me making good decisions and being in good plays and just finishing the drives.”

That honesty could matter as the Patriots prepare for tougher games. Maye already threw three interceptions in the season opener against Seattle and his interception against Pittsburgh showed that he still has moments when he tries to force a big play.

At the same time New England is dealing with injuries and changes around him. A.J. Brown is sidelined while Mike Onwenu also left Sunday's game.

New England Patriots can enjoy the 20-3 victory while the offense cannot depend on the defense every week. Maye knows that. Vrabel knows it too. The next games will show whether Sunday's win was the start of a better offensive rhythm or simply a game where the defense did enough to cover the cracks.