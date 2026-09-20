There were plenty of reasons for Travis Kelce to hold onto his Kansas City Chiefs jersey after a memorable season debut. Instead, the veteran tight end opted to give it to Xavier Worthy with a personal note that extended beyond the game of football. The gesture came after Kansas City's 31-10 win over the Denver Broncos on Sept. 14, in which Kelce made NFL history and had a touching moment with a teammate whose last season ended with a painful injury.

Travis Kelce gifts Xavier Worthy jersey with heartfelt message

Kelce's decision to gift Worthy his game-worn jersey made the Chiefs' Week 1 victory even more memorable. In the No. 8 section, the 36-year-old tight end penned a personal note expressing his respect for the young wideout and the bond they share.

"X! My brother forever! Cherish every time we step on the field. One of the realest on & off the grid iron!" Kelce also marked his historic achievement on the No. 7 section of the jersey, writing, "2nd all time 9/14/26."

Worthy shared a photo of the signed jersey on his Instagram story, adding, "My dawg killatrav #2 all time joint."

The gift reflected more than Kelce's record-breaking night. It offered a glimpse into the relationship between two Chiefs players who have experienced both success and setbacks together.

Travis Kelce's NFL record comes after Xavier Worthy's injury setback

Kelce's gesture also carries added meaning because of what happened between the teammates during the 2025 season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

A collision between Kelce and Worthy on a route injured the young receiver, forcing him out of the game. Kelce took responsibility for the incident and openly expressed his frustration.

"I ran into one of my guys and offed him out of the game; I literally took one of my players out," Kelce said of Worthy. "That's one of the most frustrating parts, and it's hard to get your juices back going knowing you just hurt a guy.

"I'm supposed to be running my route at depth for Worthy, so it's frustrating for me," Kelce added. "I was trying to kind of set up my guy to be able to get in a position, and it all just happened pretty quick. And I just got to be better, man. I'm 13 years in the league.

"There's no excuse for me running into my own guys like that. Worthy has his guy beat and we're out the gate, and that game starts completely different."

Worthy has struggled through a sophomore season and is looking to regain the form of his early career. As a rookie, he had six receiving touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns. He had one touchdown in 2025.

Meanwhile, Kelce's latest performance added yet another milestone to his remarkable career. His 59-yard reception from Patrick Mahomes moved him past Jason Witten's 13,046 receiving yards to second among tight ends in NFL history behind Tony Gonzalez.

The Chiefs began their season with a convincing win as Mahomes also returned from ACL and LCL surgery. Kelce's gift of his jersey added a special touch to the victory and showed his impact on the team goes well beyond the record books.