Pat McAfee finally got his chance to have a proper conversation with Taylor Swift, but the ESPN personality may have left a stronger impression than he intended. A simple request for a selfie turned into an awkward moment when McAfee hugged the pop superstar while drenched in sweat. The encounter took place inside Travis Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium during the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Denver Broncos on September 14.

Pat McAfee's first proper meeting with Taylor Swift takes an awkward turn

McAfee shared the story on his ESPN show, recalling how his visit to the Chiefs' private suite led to an unexpected encounter with Swift. Although he had briefly crossed paths with her at her July wedding to Kelce, this was his first real opportunity to chat with the singer.

The broadcaster approached Swift to ask for a selfie. She welcomed him warmly, but McAfee soon realised that his sweaty appearance had made the interaction far less comfortable than he had imagined.

"Got a chance to chitchat with Miss Taylor Swift last night. Huge day… On the way out, I go, ‘Miss Taylor, is there any way I can get a selfie with you?' She said, ‘Absolutely!'"

Swift's friendly response made McAfee feel at ease. He recalled how she greeted him by name before the situation took an embarrassing turn.

"She was so kind. So hospitable. I go, ‘Miss Taylor', and she goes, ‘Pat!' I go, ‘How are you?'"

McAfee had spent time moving around the stadium before entering the suite. By then, he was sweating heavily. The hug that followed quickly became the highlight of his story.

"Just sweat all over her." The ESPN host said he immediately apologised to Swift for the uncomfortable moment. "So sorry that this happened. Great to meet you. You're the best."

Taylor Swift's Chiefs game excitement leaves Pat McAfee impressed

Despite the sweaty introduction, McAfee's biggest takeaway from the evening was Swift's enthusiasm for the Chiefs. She attended her first game since marrying Kelce, joining his family and several high-profile guests in the suite.

"She's all in," McAfee said of Swift's attention to the game.

He added that the entire suite was caught up in the action, especially when Kelce made a 59-yard reception. The moment also carried significance for Kelce, who moved past Jason Witten into second place on the NFL's all-time receiving yards list for tight ends.

McAfee was struck by how closely Swift followed every play, describing the experience as a memorable display of genuine football fandom.

Andrea Swift also brought candied bacon for the group, adding a personal touch to the evening.

The Chiefs' 31-10 victory gave Kelce and his teammates plenty to celebrate. For McAfee, however, the night will likely be remembered for an entirely different reason: a selfie, a hug and an apology to Taylor Swift.