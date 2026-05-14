Rumors around Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding plans have taken over social media once again. According to a report from TMZ, the singer has reportedly been personally calling celebrity friends instead of sending traditional save-the-date invitations for a possible summer ceremony. Reports suggest the couple is keeping major details private, including the venue and exact date. The online buzz intensified further after celebrity designer Rishi Patel was linked to the event, although no official confirmation has been given by Swift, Kelce, or Patel.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly want to keep wedding details completely private

According to TMZ, Taylor Swift reportedly avoided printed save-the-date cards because of concerns that wedding details could leak online before the ceremony takes place. Instead, the singer is said to be personally contacting some guests through private phone calls while members of her team handle communication with others.

Sources quoted in the report stated invited guests have only been informed that the wedding could happen sometime this summer. The exact location and date reportedly remain undisclosed. The report quickly triggered widespread discussion online, especially because the couple has remained under constant public attention since their relationship became public.

The reported secrecy around the rumored wedding has added even more curiosity among fans closely following the celebrity couple. Despite being among the biggest names in music and sports, Swift and Kelce have managed to keep several parts of their relationship away from public attention.

Rishi Patel's name enters the conversation as social media speculation continues to rise

The speculation surrounding the rumored wedding grew even further after celebrity designer Rishi Patel's name started trending online in connection with the alleged ceremony. Major reactions from followers across numerous social media platforms were observed as some online speculations suggested that Patel could be engaged in organizing or creating elements of the event.

However, there has been no verified confirmation linking Patel officially to the rumored wedding. Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly addressed the reports. Patel himself has also not commented on the speculation. Nevertheless, the persistent rumors continue to dominate online conversations as followers watch every new news related to the celebrity couple. Many fans are now waiting to see whether the couple eventually addresses the growing speculation publicly.