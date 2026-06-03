Taylor Swift has reached another major financial milestone just weeks before her rumored wedding to Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The singer's growing fortune has once again pushed her into the spotlight, with fresh numbers placing her among the richest self-made women in America. While many fans celebrated the achievement, others questioned why billionaire wealth continues to grow, turning Swift's latest success into an unexpected online debate.

Taylor Swift's latest wealth rise sparks mixed reactions as Travis Kelce wedding buzz grows

According to Forbes' latest ranking of America's richest self-made women, Taylor Swift now ranks among the country's wealthiest entertainers. The singer, known for turning her music career into a global empire, reportedly reached a staggering new financial mark through touring, merchandise, film projects, brand partnerships and ownership of her music catalog.

Swift finished ahead of several major entertainment names, including Beyoncé, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian. Her business success has continued to grow since the record-breaking Eras Tour helped reshape the live entertainment industry.

Still, not everyone reacted with excitement. As news of Swift's latest financial rise spread online, one fan questioned the growing celebration around billionaire wealth, writing, “Don't understand why we're celebrating rich people getting richer. This planet is so disgusting there's no hope for us.”

At the same time, many Swift supporters rushed to defend the pop star. “We make the right person famous and rich, Swifties. Let's do it more,” one fan wrote, while another added, “We're so lucky to live in the era of Taylor Swift.”

Fans say Taylor Swift ‘came back with a bang' before Travis Kelce wedding

Several supporters also pointed to Swift's long public journey, including industry battles and criticism she has faced throughout her career. Many argued that her latest financial achievement reflects years of persistence and smart business decisions.

“Oh! They tried to break and blackball her, but she came back with a bang and has been winning since she got back,” one fan commented as reactions flooded social media. Swift's growing fortune has also renewed interest in her relationship with Kelce, one of the NFL's biggest stars. Though the couple has kept many details private, wedding buzz has continued to grow in recent months.

Swift and Kelce got engaged in 2025 after two years of dating and are expected to tie the knot this summer, though neither has publicly confirmed wedding details.