Former sports writer Crissy Froyd is back in the spotlight after new statements regarding suspected relationships between NFL reporters and league personnel made controversy online. The discussion intensified after Froyd referenced Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton in a social media post, drawing strong reactions from fans. Her remarks also revived chatter surrounding reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel as debate over media ethics and sourcing resurfaced. Froyd, who previously worked for USA Today, argued in a recent Daily Mail opinion article that personal relationships between reporters and NFL sources are rarely discussed publicly. However, she did not identify anyone or provide evidence supporting the claims.

Crissy Froyd's Sean Payton remark sparks fresh NFL discussion over reporter relationships

In her article, Froyd wrote, “I've been told by at least half a dozen female reporters that they have had s** with NFL staff and, in one case, a prominent NFL head coach, while they were covering the team.” The conversation gained more attention after Froyd responded to a social media post promoting her article with a comment that read, “Wouldn't it be funny if Sean Payton and Nick Caserio were involved?”

While Froyd did not directly accuse either man of wrongdoing or offer proof to support the suggestion, the mention of two well-known NFL figures quickly fueled online discussion. Sean Payton currently coaches the Denver Broncos, while Nick Caserio serves as general manager of the Houston Texans. Neither has publicly responded to the comments.

Got some more news for ya in the next 48 hours ???? https://t.co/zqTvYDQVZM — Crissy Froyd (@crissy_froyd) June 2, 2026

The controversy also revived chatter around recent NFL media discussions involving reporter Dianna Russini and New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, as fans linked Froyd's remarks to broader conversations surrounding sports journalism and sourcing.

Fans sharply react as Crissy Froyd faces criticism over NFL comments

Fan reactions online were immediate and deeply divided. While some users questioned Froyd's decision to raise the topic publicly, others expressed concern about the effect such claims could have on women working in sports media.

“Acting vindictive over your career not reaching the levels of success of your peers is not going to turn out well in the long run,” one user wrote online. Another mocked the growing controversy by saying, “The internet has been promised ‘more in 48 hours' approximately 4,000 times.”

One particularly strong reaction read, “You hit below the belt; affairs aren't good, but they have been going on for centuries. You posted, trying to make a name for yourself, and it backfired. You acted like a 15-year-old.”

At the same time, another fan argued that the conversation could unfairly affect journalists doing honest work. “Allegations like this taint everyone doing honest work, especially women grinding for scoops the right way,” the user wrote. For now, Froyd's comments continue to spark debate across NFL circles, with many emphasizing the difference between verified reporting and online speculation.