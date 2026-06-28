As Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are preparing to say, “I do,” new reports are shedding details about how their relationship first began. The couple's love story has often been described as a modern fairytale, but fresh reports reveal the road to forever wasn't as smooth as many fans thought.

According to multiple new reports, the early days of their relationship were filled with uncertainty. While Kelce made the first move after attending Swift's Eras Tour stop in Kansas City in 2023, insiders now claim the romance started casually before growing into the relationship that eventually led to an engagement.

Reports suggest Travis Kelce took a slower approach to the relationship

Kelce first caught Swift's attention after revealing on his "New Heights" podcast that he had hoped to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number. Although he never got the chance to meet her after the concert, his story soon became the beginning of one of entertainment's biggest romances.

According to new reports from the Daily Mail and Page Six, however, Kelce was not initially looking for a serious relationship. One insider claimed, "He wasn't looking for anything serious that's for sure. He was dating other people at the same time before they went public."

Another source added, "He was definitely still dating around [in the beginning]."

The reports also say Swift and Kelce did not become exclusive until September 2023, when Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium alongside Donna Kelce. Sources stressed there was no cheating involved because the pair had not yet committed to an exclusive relationship.

Some insiders also claimed Kelce was sometimes slow to reply to Swift's messages during those early months.

"[He wasn't avoiding her], but you're not going to be pressed onto something if you're not looking for something serious," one insider said. "He just wasn't pursuing her heavily. He's a football player!"

Another source added, "Travis wasn't looking for anything serious and once you get into the Taylor world, it's instantly serious."

Their relationship reportedly grew stronger with time

The reports also suggest Swift had her own hesitation before dating a professional athlete. She has previously spoken about wondering whether they would have enough in common before deciding to give the relationship a chance.

Friends and family are also said to have played a role in bringing the couple closer. Reports claim Keleigh Teller helped connect the pair during the early stages because she was close to both Swift and Kelce through her husband, Miles Teller.

As they spent more time together during the NFL season and the months that followed, their relationship reportedly grew stronger.