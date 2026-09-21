Newlywed life has brought Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce a new routine, and it may be taking some getting used to. According to a RadarOnline report citing an unnamed source, the couple is finding time apart harder than expected as Kelce returns to the demands of the NFL season. While the Chiefs star focuses on football, Swift is reportedly making the most of her own downtime. While football takes centre stage for Kelce, Swift is navigating a different pace of life, with the couple adjusting to spending more time apart. Their post-wedding routine is reportedly bringing new challenges, even as they look forward to building a life together away from the spotlight.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly face post-honeymoon adjustment

Swift and Kelce married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Kelce later reflected on the celebration during the season premiere of his New Heights podcast, sharing how much the day meant to them.

"Me and Taylor are so thankful for everybody that showed up, from the vows to just seeing everyone, to how much fun we had throughout the entire evening and hearing that kind of be relayed through everybody's stories of the night," Travis said.

"And it was just so magical, man."

The tight end also admitted the celebration seemed to pass in an instant.

"It felt like it just happened in the blink of an eye."

But married life soon shifted into a different gear. Kelce returned to Kansas City Chiefs training camp less than a month after the wedding, with the 2026 NFL season demanding his full attention.

"Life for Travis right now is very one-dimensional," a source told RadarOnline.com. "He has to sleep, eat, and breathe football, there isn't room for anything else, including Taylor."

The outlet's source claimed Swift is keeping busy with her own plans, as the couple had agreed to make the most of their separate schedules. Still, the adjustment has reportedly been more challenging in practice than they expected.

Taylor Swift keeps busy as Travis Kelce focuses on Chiefs season

Swift has reportedly been spending time with friends while Kelce prepares for the season. She attended the August 15 wedding of recording engineers Oli Jacobs and Laura Sisk in London, and was later spotted having dinner with Dakota Johnson at Los Angeles' Bird Streets Club on August 21.

RadarOnline's source said Swift is proud of Kelce, though the change in their routine has brought some unexpected feelings.

"Taylor is happy for Travis to be doing his thing and she's incredibly proud of him, no question," the source added.

"But there's a part of her that's feeling a little left out right now. She's not touring, so it's a very different dynamic than she's used to from a work point of view."

Despite the reported adjustment, the couple is said to be looking ahead to building a home life together. Kelce owns properties in Kansas and Ohio, including a reported $5.35 million estate overlooking Lake Erie.

"She's very much in her settling-down era right now," said the source. "The priority is to nest with Travis, enjoy their privacy and ease their way into married life at a gentle pace."

The source also claimed the pair hopes to host dinners and enjoy quieter routines. Any plans to start a family, however, remain private, and the report's claims have not been independently confirmed by Swift or Kelce.