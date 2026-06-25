Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to celebrate their wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York City across two days, with events planned for 2 and 3 July, multiple sources have told The New York Times.

Two Days And Two Guest Lists For Travis And Taylor

Around 100 guests are expected for an intimate gathering on 2 July, followed by a much larger celebration the next day for roughly 1,000 people, potentially including stage performances. A permit filed with New York City to close surrounding streets from 2 July to midday on 4 July has been confirmed by three people with knowledge of the matter.

Amtrak police officers, who work the station beneath the arena, have reportedly been told to expect a Swift wedding that weekend. Several Kansas City Chiefs players have also booked rooms at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square for dates around 3 July.

Massive Production Already Underway

The build-up seems to be well advanced. Staff working for Taylor Swift have been spotted at Rock Lititz, a production campus in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, where concert sets are built and major artistes rehearse. Event planning company Winick Productions, which has handled major red carpet events at the Garden, filed the permit application with the city in early June. The filing referenced 500 to 999 attendees and listed requirements for a tent or canopy and space for trucks to load and unload materials. A representative for Winick Productions declined to comment.

Why Madison Square Garden?

Madison Square Garden is not the most obvious wedding venue, but it has precedent. Musician Sly Stone married there in 1974. For Swift, the appeal is practical as much as symbolic. The arena is windowless, highly secure, and equipped with a private entrance and ramp for black cars, giving the couple full control over access and images. If any of her celebrity friends want to perform, the infrastructure is already there.

A Busy Weekend for New York

The reported celebrations would take place during a busy week in New York. America will celebrate its 250th Independence Day on 4 July with a bigger-than-usual fireworks display and a parade of tall ships in New York Harbor. The FIFA World Cup is also bringing thousands of visitors to the city, with a match scheduled for 5 July.