Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their final days before their reported wedding. After wrapping up another successful Tight End University event in Tennessee, the couple was reportedly spotted spending quiet time together on a golf course, giving fans another glimpse into their life away from the spotlight.

The relaxed outing came as fresh comments from Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, added to the excitement surrounding the couple's reported July wedding. His warm words about Swift have quickly caught the attention of fans already counting down to the big day.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce keep things low key before their reported wedding

According to fan videos shared online, Swift and Kelce were reportedly seen at Troubadour Golf & Field Club in College Grove, Tennessee, shortly after the sixth annual Tight End University event. The video was filmed from a passing vehicle, making it difficult to clearly identify the pair, but many fans believed the couple was enjoying a quiet round of golf together.

The sighting came just days after Swift surprised attendees at the Tight Ends & Friends concert by joining country star Lainey Wilson on stage for a performance of "Love Story." The appearance became one of the biggest highlights of the charity event, which brings NFL tight ends together for training, networking, and fundraising.

Heartwarming: Chiefs star TE Travis Kelce was spotted golfing with his fiancée Taylor Swift on the course.



The king and queen of Kansas City.



True love is something special ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/nNwgCMsk3T — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 25, 2026

With the Tennessee event now over, attention has shifted toward the couple's reported wedding plans. Multiple reports have suggested they are expected to marry during the Fourth of July weekend, with New York rumored to host parts of the celebration. While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed those details, speculation continues to grow as the reported date gets closer.

Ed Kelce says he is excited and praises Taylor Swift's personality

While Travis Kelce was finishing his football commitments in Tennessee, his father, Ed Kelce, was attending a charity fundraiser hosted by Jason Kelce and the Eagles Autism Foundation in New Jersey. During an interview, he shared how he feels about his son's upcoming wedding.

"I am super excited," Ed said when asked about the reported marriage.

He also spoke warmly about Swift, saying, "She is a sweetheart. Truly the girl next door, just like Kylie."

Ed also praised both of his sons for staying involved in charitable work throughout the year. "They have made a point of giving back to the community," he said. "They do a lot, and they should do a lot. They know that. They don't think that's a chore so much as a responsibility they accept."

As wedding speculation continues to dominate headlines, the couple's quiet golf outing and Ed Kelce's heartfelt comments have only added to the excitement. For many fans, the latest moments offer another sign that Swift and Kelce are enjoying a calm and meaningful lead-up to what could become one of the year's biggest celebrity weddings.