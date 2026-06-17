Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding celebrations may be getting a production upgrade worthy of a stadium show. According to TMZ, a massive stage is currently being built for an event linked to the couple at Madison Square Garden, with the project reportedly taking place under strict security at a Pennsylvania facility. The development comes as Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end, gears up for another NFL season after deciding to continue his playing career. While the three-time Super Bowl champion remains focused on football, fresh reports suggest preparations are underway for what could become one of the most talked-about celebrity celebrations of the year.

Massive stage being built for the couple's reported MSG celebration?

According to TMZ, the stage is being constructed at Rock Lititz in Lititz, Pennsylvania, a production campus known for hosting tour rehearsals and building large-scale concert infrastructure. The outlet cited sources who said a "massive stage" is being constructed in a warehouse "under lock and key with security guards patrolling the area." TMZ added that the project is not connected to any current or upcoming music tour.

The reported location is not unfamiliar to Swift. The publication noted that video columns used during her 2018 Reputation Stadium Tour were built at the facility. The report pointed out that Clair Global, a subsidiary of Rock Lititz, worked on sound production for Swift's record-breaking Eras Tour, making the facility a familiar part of the singer's professional orbit.

Guests to take the stage during the celebration

The reported plans suggest the event may have a concert-like atmosphere rather than a traditional reception. The report suggests that a live band is expected to be part of the festivities. The outlet further claimed that some guests could be invited on stage to perform, turning the celebration into an interactive experience for attendees.

Madison Square Garden set for celebration, not ceremony

While Madison Square Garden continues to be linked to the couple's wedding festivities, the report suggests that the actual wedding ceremony may take place separately.

According to the outlet, several guests believe Swift and Kelce will marry before the July 3 event. The ceremony is expected to have a much smaller guest list than the reported Madison Square Garden celebration, which could host more than 1,000 invitees.

Neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly commented on the latest wedding reports.