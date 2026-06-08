Rumors surrounding Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's possible wedding plans are once again grabbing attention, but this time, longtime Swift supporter Dave Portnoy has entered the conversation with a strong reaction. Recent reports claimed the celebrity couple could be planning a wedding at Madison Square Garden in New York. While neither Swift nor Kelce has confirmed any plans, Portnoy openly questioned why the rumored venue would even be considered.

Dave Portnoy questions Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's alleged Madison Square Garden wedding plans

Dave Portnoy, founder of Barstool Sports and a vocal Taylor Swift fan for years, recently reacted to rumors linking Madison Square Garden to the couple's reported wedding plans. Although he admitted the reports may not be true, Portnoy made it clear he was not impressed by the idea.

"There's rumors that the Taylor Swift Travis Kelce wedding is gonna take place at Madison Square Garden," Portnoy said. "I don't know where this came from, maybe it's a fake out, but if this is true, it would have to be the greatest stock down in the history of this game. Taylor Swift cannot get married at Madison Square Garden."

He further added, "It's a dump everywhere around there, why would you when you can get married anywhere, why would you do it there?"

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce has publicly addressed the growing wedding rumors. However, several entertainment reports have suggested Madison Square Garden as a possible venue, with claims that the celebration could host between 1,100 and 1,200 guests.

Dave Portnoy's history as a longtime Swiftie adds another layer to his reaction

Portnoy's comments caught attention partly because of his well-known admiration for Taylor Swift over the years. He has repeatedly supported the singer publicly and even defended her during past controversies involving major celebrities.

Back in 2024, Portnoy revealed that Swift personally thanked him through a handwritten letter after years of public support. The note read: "Dave, I am so happy you are at the show tonight. I wanted to say thank you for always being so supportive, so loyal, for having my back when a lot of people didn't. I hope you have a blast tonight. Love, Taylor."

For now, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to stay silent about the wedding speculation. Until the couple confirms anything publicly, the Madison Square Garden rumors remain just that, even as fans and celebrity voices continue to fuel the conversation.