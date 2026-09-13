Sydney Sweeney has found a playful way to answer criticism surrounding her latest sports campaign. After facing backlash over her nearly nude appearance in Novig's new advertisement, the actress shared a throwback photo of Myles Garrett from ESPN The Magazine's famous Body Issue. Her post quickly drew attention, linking the current debate around Sweeney's ad to Garrett's own appearance in the magazine years ago.

Sydney Sweeney responds to backlash with Myles Garrett post

Sweeney's latest move came after the launch of Novig's “Just Sports” campaign on September 9. The ad places the actress at the center of a series of sports-themed scenes, where equipment is used to cover her body.

The campaign quickly became a talking point online. Sweeney appeared in different sports settings involving items such as a baseball bat, hockey stick, tennis racquet, football shoulder pads, a basketball hoop and a pool table.

She begins the commercial by telling viewers, “Think you know sports? Prove it.” The actress later adds, “You can't trade this, I just look good here.”

Amid the reaction, Sweeney shared an image of Garrett from ESPN The Magazine's 2019 Body Issue. The NFL star posed nude for the publication while he was still with the Cleveland Browns.

Garrett's appearance gave Sweeney an easy comparison to make. The defensive lineman had previously spoken about his approach to fitness and the way he viewed his own physique.

“I used to look at classic body builders like Lou Ferrigno or Arnold,” Garrett said. “I know it's probably not obtainable for me and it's probably not going to be functional on the field, but those kinds of things inspire me because that's kind of the peak of physical appearance.”

He also explained why he continued to push himself physically. “I'm always striving for more and I always want to look like a Grecian God,” he said. “I want to be at my best physical appearance just to know that I'm using all my God-given abilities.”

Sweeney later shared another glimpse of her campaign on Instagram with a short caption: “It's game dayy.”

Myles Garrett's injury adds another NFL angle

Sweeney's post arrived at an important point in Garrett's career. The defensive star is now with the Los Angeles Rams after Cleveland traded him to the NFC team in June.

Garrett's start with the Rams has not gone as planned. He dealt with knee pain during training camp and was limited during Los Angeles' Week 1 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Melbourne.

He later underwent arthroscopic knee surgery and was placed on injured reserve. That move means Garrett must miss at least four games, with the Rams reportedly looking toward Week 6 for his possible return against the Arizona Cardinals.

The timing gives Sweeney's post an added NFL connection, even though the two stories are separate. Her campaign has put the actress in the middle of a sports marketing debate, while Garrett is focused on recovering and returning to the field.

For now, Sweeney's decision to spotlight Garrett's old Body Issue appearance has added another layer to the conversation surrounding her controversial Novig campaign.