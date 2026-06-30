Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding is getting closer, but very few people know what's happening behind the scenes. As preparations continue inside Madison Square Garden, event workers are following unusually strict security rules. According to TMZ, production staff are not allowed to carry their phones during work, are wearing special wristbands, and must clear extra security before entering the venue. Even many employees reportedly have no idea who the event is actually for.

Taylor Swift Wedding Security Keeps Madison Square Garden Staff In The Dark

According to TMZ, employees working on the event are being kept away from their phones throughout their shifts. While no official reason has been shared with them, workers believe the rule is meant to stop photos or videos of the wedding setup from leaking before the celebration begins. Staff are also going through an extra layer of security before entering the arena.

The report also says many production workers are setting up the venue without knowing they are preparing for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding. One employee even believed the event was a graduation after seeing large curtains inside the arena. Event staff are expected to return early Friday morning as the final preparations continue.

These strict rules match the couple's efforts to keep every part of the celebration private. While the venue is being transformed behind closed doors, the security measures also explain why almost nothing has leaked. That secrecy now leads into the next part of the story—how Taylor and Travis are protecting their guests as well.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Keep Wedding Details Private With Multiple Security Measures

The tight security does not stop with the venue. Earlier reports from TMZ revealed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sent guests individually watermarked invitations and required non-disclosure agreements to reduce the chances of leaks before the ceremony.

According to TMZ, National Guard members are also helping with street closures around Madison Square Garden ahead of the celebration. The couple reportedly rented the venue for millions of dollars and is working hard to make sure fans and photographers do not get a look inside before the event is over.

With every new update, it becomes clear that privacy is the biggest priority for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. From phone restrictions to secret invitations, every detail has been carefully planned. That is why this wedding has become one of the most closely watched celebrity events of the year, even before the ceremony begins.