Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's reported wedding celebration is already making headlines, and now the guest entertainment is adding even more excitement. According to Page Six, Taylor's close friends Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are expected to perform during the couple's celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City next weekend. TMZ has also reported that Paul McCartney's name has surfaced as another possible performer. If the reports prove true, the celebration could turn into one of the biggest celebrity events of the year.

Stevie Nicks And Tim McGraw Reportedly Joining Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce's Wedding Celebration

According to Page Six, Stevie Nicks and Tim McGraw are slated to perform at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebration, which is reportedly scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden. TMZ previously reported that around 1,000 guests have been invited to the event, with a larger celebration expected on July 3 and a smaller gathering reportedly planned earlier.

The reported lineup makes perfect sense given Taylor Swift's long-standing friendships with both artists. Swift's breakthrough single, released in 2006, was titled “Tim McGraw,” and the country stars have shared the stage several times over the years. Swift has also enjoyed a close friendship with Stevie Nicks, including their memorable joint performance at the 52nd Grammy Awards in 2010.

TMZ has additionally reported that Paul McCartney's name has been discussed as a possible performer. While neither Swift nor Kelce has publicly confirmed any of the entertainment plans, the reports have fueled even more buzz around the highly anticipated celebration. Attention is now shifting to who else could be attending the star-studded event.

Taylor Swift's Longtime Friendships Add Meaning To Reported Wedding Performances

Big celebrity weddings often feature surprise moments, but this reported celebration appears to carry a deeper personal touch. Rather than simply booking famous names, the rumored performers all share meaningful connections with Taylor Swift that go back many years.

Swift and Stevie Nicks have maintained a close bond since performing together at the Grammy Awards in 2010. Meanwhile, Swift famously joined Paul McCartney on stage during the “Saturday Night Live” 40th anniversary afterparty in February 2015. Fans also speculated that Swift hinted at Nicks' involvement when she wore a “Stevie Knicks” shirt during Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

The reported guest list is equally impressive. TMZ has named Sombr, Benson Boone and Karlie Kloss among the expected attendees, alongside family members and close friends. Although many details remain unconfirmed, one thing is clear: if these reports are accurate, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's celebration could become one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings in recent memory.