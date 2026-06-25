Dianna Russini is back in the spotlight after a new story disclosed details of a traffic encounter that has generated fresh questions about her conduct as an NFL insider. The event comes months after her public controversy with New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, and adds another layer to conversations about her exit from The Athletic.

New report puts Russini's professional relationships under fresh scrutiny

According to a recent report, Russini was pulled over earlier this year for allegedly texting while driving. During an appearance on the Stugotz and Company podcast, she recalled telling the officer she was trying to report breaking NFL news involving then Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott.

When that explanation did not work, Russini said she offered the officer something different.

"Do you want to talk to the coach?" Russini recalled asking the officer. "You should talk to the coach."

She then FaceTimed the officer's favorite NFL head coach, whose identity has not been revealed. According to Russini, the coach told the officer, "You should let her go, she's a good citizen," and no ticket was issued.

WILD: Dianna Russini revealed she got out of a traffic ticket by FaceTiming the head coach of the officer's favorite NFL team.



Russini: “What a nasty play… but it worked.” ???? pic.twitter.com/rh1O9WRz5e — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) June 24, 2026

The story later resurfaced as part of a broader report examining Russini's time at The Athletic. The report said the company viewed the incident as inappropriate because it appeared she had used a professional relationship for personal benefit.

Fans sound off as traffic stop story spreads across social media

The resurfaced report quickly gained attention online, with fans sharing mixed reactions. While some criticized the officer for not issuing a ticket, others questioned whether a journalist should use NFL connections in that situation.

One user wrote, "You would think she fucked her way out of a DUI the way people on here are talking about this. Bad look for the officer, who cares regarding her."

Another commented, "Her husband has gotta be preparing a just reward for his divorce filing because this level of hoebag deserves everything she gets going forward."

Some also speculated about her relationships with coaches. One fan wrote, "If it's a different Coach, then this hoe be screwing around with a bunch of coaches. I bet she has a very healthy bank account."

Others focused on the officer's decision. One user posted, "I find that disturbing - both on her (elite much!?) and the officer's part also - she should have been ticketed, if she deserved a ticket." Another reaction read, "There's something mentally wrong with her. Not kidding."

Mike Vrabel controversy added more attention to the traffic stop report

The traffic stop story gained even more attention after photos of Russini and Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel surfaced earlier this year. Both Russini and Vrabel denied having a romantic relationship, and the report clarified that Vrabel was not the coach involved in the FaceTime call during the traffic stop.

Even so, the two incidents together brought greater scrutiny to Russini's relationships with NFL insiders. Before an internal review at The Athletic was completed, Russini resigned from the company. She later said the public attention had taken a significant personal toll while maintaining that she stood by her journalism. The findings of the reported internal review have not yet been made public.